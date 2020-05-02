Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

1 min ago | Views
REGIONAL cement maker, Pretoria Portland Cement says it expects to record a 20% decline in sales volumes on its Zimbabwe subsidiary for the month of April due to the impact of the COVID-19-imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since March 30, 2020 initially for 21 days before being extended twice by 14 day periods. Essential services have been allowed to operate. Government eased restrictions when it announced the extension of the lockdown on Friday last week  allowing industry and commerce to resume operations on Monday this week albeit under strict conditions.

South Africa's lockdown started on March 27, 2020.

"CIMERWA and PPC Zimbabwe have partially resumed operations in Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the second half of April. Cement sales volumes in these countries are expected to be around 15% to 20% of the volumes sold in April 2019," PPC said a statement.

The cement maker operates a clinker plant in Gwanda (Colleen Bawn) in the southern part of the country, as well as a cement milling plant outside Bulawayo and another one in Harare.

PPC also has units in Botswana and Ethiopia.

Overall sales volumes in South Africa for April are expected to be around 95% lower compared to April 2019 due to the stringent lockdown measures imposed by the South African government.

The group said its  businesses had generally been operationally constrained in their respective jurisdictions during April although  PPC Barnet in the DRC was able to operate and was expected to produce similar volumes to those of the same period last year.

It said PPC South Africa was preparing to start production to operate in line with the risk-based regulations and related COVID-19 risk levels announced by the South African government on April 25, 2020.

"The uncertainty around the further development of the containment of the coronavirus makes it necessary for PPC to work with various scenarios. Together with the other members of the industry association, a request has been made to the government to support the local industry, expedite construction work and implement the announced measures around infrastructure development and giving priority to local manufacturing," said the company.

PPC's COVID-19 taskforce was formed in February to prepare a co-ordinated set of measures including employee health and safety and cash preservation measures During the lockdown in South Africa, the group executive committee met daily with the taskforce leader and the group chief information officer to ensure execution of these measures and adjustment to the situation as it develops.

PPC has implemented various cost reduction and cash preservation actions to protect liquidity through and post the lockdown period. The committed facilities show sufficient headroom in South Africa under various economic scenarios.

"The company is also continuously engaging with international funders to ensure sufficient liquidity in its international operations. The refinancing and restructuring project announced in October 2019 is continuing and an update of this project will be given at the announcement of the company's annual results," it said.

PPC Ltd  announced  the appointment of Ronel van Dijk as permanent CFO saying the move  provided the company with continuity for all activities that Ronel had initiated since  assuming her role as interim CFO on November 1, 2019.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

41 secs ago | 0 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Calls for transparency on COVID-19 funds grow louder

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mashonaland Central malaria cases blamed on artisanal mining, proximity to Mozambique

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Time to deal decisively with the Mnangagwa regime

17 mins ago | 33 Views

Recalled MDC MPs had turned into rebels, says Mwonzora

19 mins ago | 67 Views

Victoria Falls residents jostle for free elephant meat

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Man stabs neighbour's wife in 'love triangle'

20 mins ago | 41 Views

15-29 age group most affected by Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa pardons more prisoners

20 mins ago | 17 Views

3 private Covid-19 testing labs identified

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Bailout for stranded Nust students

21 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe rugby payer dies in UK car accident

22 mins ago | 61 Views

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

23 mins ago | 45 Views

$500 fine for not wearing mask

23 mins ago | 37 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

24 mins ago | 41 Views

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

24 mins ago | 63 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

24 mins ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

25 mins ago | 24 Views

Courts declared essential services weeks after the Khupe, Chamisa judgement

26 mins ago | 33 Views

Ban on second-hand clothes to be enforced

26 mins ago | 20 Views

RBZ closes more EcoCash, OneMoney lines

26 mins ago | 31 Views

Zupco brings back kombis

27 mins ago | 24 Views

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

28 mins ago | 16 Views

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

9 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 4688 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 704 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

14 hrs ago | 5171 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

14 hrs ago | 4657 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

15 hrs ago | 5829 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

16 hrs ago | 3592 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

16 hrs ago | 2746 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

16 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

16 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

16 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

16 hrs ago | 662 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

16 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

16 hrs ago | 3008 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

18 hrs ago | 4622 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

18 hrs ago | 7376 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

19 hrs ago | 2712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days