Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

Opinion / Columnist

FOUR MDC legislators Chalton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Tabitha Khumalo and Lillian Timveous were recalled from Parliament on Tuesday and their seats were declared vacant pursuant to the powers bestowed by the Supreme Court judgment of March 31, 2020.In that ruling, leadership of the MDC was returned to Thokozani Khupe pending an exra-ordinary congress. The Nelson Chamisa formation had reacted with characteristic defiance, avoiding judicial scrutiny by insisting on the MDC Alliance identity. However, this ejection is the first indication that claims of the non-consequential nature of that judgment were misplaced. I previously suggested that adopting the MDC Alliance identity meant relinquishing that of the MDC which would come with loss of real power. In this post, I deal with some of the controversies associated with this development.Many have questioned how MDC Alliance MPs can be subject to the whims of the MDC-T. These are political entities which competed against each other in the last election. Since the MDC Alliance legislators were elected on that ticket, it is only the alliance which can recall them from Parliament. This is an understandable, but mistaken reading of the Constitution. The floor-crossing provision in the Constitution does not protect the right of the party under which one contested, but the party to which one belonged: "if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament ..."The question is not, as suggested by other commentators, which party they respresented, but to which party they belonged. Even the most senior members of Chamisa's party acknowledges that the MDC Alliance was only a coalition of parties during and immediately after the 2018 elections. It had no individual membership. None of the legislators belonged to the MDC Alliance – they belonged to their own political parties. These political parties formed the institutional membership of the alliance. If the MDC Alliance ever became a political party, this occurred after elections. Thus, the constituent political parties retained the right of recall in terms of the alliance agreement and the Constitution.The MDC-T was a member of the MDC Alliance. This is the party to which the legislators belonged in 2018 and it is the party under the interim leadership of Khupe. Therefore, Hwende's tweet confirming that he left the MDC-T in 2018 is confirmation of the grounds upon which he was recalled.The role of the Speaker and president of the Senate has been previously enunciated as declaring vacancy of the seat upon receipt of notification. This appears to be what occurred in the National Assembly. The Senate is reported to have had two sets of letters and undergone a process of decision making.This would represent new territory, that is, how to proceed on receipt of two letters with competing claims. Given the sequence of events, it appears both officers were on firm footing in their actions.How can one person lead two parties in Parliament?It is not yet clear whether the MDC Alliance is a political party.Though many claim that it is a political party, its constitution remains elusive. The prevailing view is that these entities are factions of the same party.Much confusion has been peddled by senior members of the Chamisa party. They insist that "registration" with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), receipt of money under the Political Parties Finance Act and acknowledgement by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) all point to evidence of the existence of a political party. This is not true. There is no registration of political parties in Zimbabwe. In other words, there is no statute whose requirements are met to confirm the existence of a party. It is established by its own constitution. This was stated by the ConCourt in the case of Madzimure vs Senate president CCZ8/19 :A political party is a product of a voluntary association of people who share a common ideology .... It is constituted in terms of its own constitution and as such is a legal entity independent of members.Therefore, it is not the Electoral Act, Political Parties Finance Act or Parliament which confers the status of a political party. This is done by the party's own constitutive documents. When one approaches Zec to participate in elections, Zec is not conferring legitimacy on a political entity, but merely accepting its participation in elections.Similarly, the Political Parties Finance Act is a mechanism for public financing of electoral participation rather than a registry for conferring status on political entities. The MDC Alliance agreement states that it is a non-compete pre-election agreement.There is no evidence that this preelection pact evolved into a political party as no alliance party constitution has ever been made public. Even if such constitution was made public, it would not prove that this party participated in elections as it was only constituted thereafter. In other words, those legislators participated in elections on behalf of the alliance as a coalition rather than a political party.This means Khupe leads a party and an alliance of parties. Both the late Morgan Tsvangirai and Chamisa led the alliance and their respective political parties as well. However, the important difference is the fact that Khupe leads two entities which competed against each other in elections.This seems counter-intuitive, moreso given the different electoral outcomes for both entities. It is the product of the Supreme Court judgment which effectively treated these entities as factions of one party. It is not unheard of for a person to be a substantive leader of one entity and interim leader of another, even if it presents a conflict of interest. In the absence of a law being violated, this eventuality will continue to shape our reality.-------David Hofisi is a lawyer and writes here in his personal capacity