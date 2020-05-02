Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

2 mins ago | Views
The ongoing MDC political infights presents Zanu-PF with a rare opportunity of political opportunism which they cannot afford to miss. Zanu-PF is reacting to the MDC saga with predatory instincts, typical of a salivating hyena approaching a trapped prey. The Supreme Court judgement, in its objective form, was presumably meant to restore order and constitutionalism among MDC warring parties, but alas Zanu-PF has different ideas.

The Speaker of Parliament, an unrepented Zanu-PF disciple, has wasted no time in recalling several MDC-T MPs who have failed to respond in line with the Supreme judgement. On paper what the Speaker of Parliament has done can be viewed as being professional and efficient. One could say he is only responding to the MDC-T's request and that he is just doing his job. This appears plausible only until one gets a closer look of the characters at play.

Most Zanu-PF officials are largely complacent and inept when it comes to doing state business. The Speaker's swiftness and high level of efficiency is remarkable, it raises eyebrows when coming from such Zanu-PF officials. On the contrary, there are more urgent and compelling issues across the country which are being left either unattended or ignored by the same Zanu-PF government officials. The national economy is on a free fall right now and Zanu-PF government officials do not seem to care. Hospitals, schools, and public roads are run down and in a deplorable state and Zanu-PF government officials are responding with a lukewarm approach to such pending disasters. It appears, their modus operandi is to leave any such critical national emergencies in the hands of donors and philanthropists. However, when it comes to political matters and particularly anything to do with suppressing opposition political parties and individual freedoms, Zanu-PF operates with a ruthless efficiency, it becomes a machine, well-oiled by stolen public funds.

All MDC warring factions now need to look inwards and restore their party. If there is any political bickering and public fights in the MDC, sponsored or otherwise, Zanu-PF will continue to pounce on every opportunity. It is political opportunism which is the MDC's undoing. Now there are too many chiefs and just a few indians in the MDC. The MDC, in whatever form, needs to unite and forget about individual stardom. This is not the time for charismatic leadership, but the country calls for institutional leadership. The party must be led by rules and not leaders.

Mzi
London.
United Kingdom.

Source - Mzingaye Ngwenya
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

10 mins ago | 21 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Bucket seats for BF

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

14 mins ago | 13 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

14 mins ago | 18 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

15 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

15 mins ago | 11 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

16 mins ago | 12 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

5 hrs ago | 788 Views

Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

5 hrs ago | 2854 Views

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 986 Views

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

6 hrs ago | 4694 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

8 hrs ago | 3829 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

8 hrs ago | 744 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

8 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

9 hrs ago | 1630 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 613 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Bosso coach quits

9 hrs ago | 905 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

10 hrs ago | 3447 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

10 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party

11 hrs ago | 2326 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

12 hrs ago | 4134 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

12 hrs ago | 3989 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

12 hrs ago | 4436 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

13 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

16 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

16 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

16 hrs ago | 2491 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

16 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

16 hrs ago | 4594 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

16 hrs ago | 1503 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

16 hrs ago | 988 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

16 hrs ago | 2310 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

16 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

16 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Calls for transparency on COVID-19 funds grow louder

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mashonaland Central malaria cases blamed on artisanal mining, proximity to Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Time to deal decisively with the Mnangagwa regime

17 hrs ago | 3366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days