Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

Opinion / Columnist

The ongoing MDC political infights presents Zanu-PF with a rare opportunity of political opportunism which they cannot afford to miss. Zanu-PF is reacting to the MDC saga with predatory instincts, typical of a salivating hyena approaching a trapped prey. The Supreme Court judgement, in its objective form, was presumably meant to restore order and constitutionalism among MDC warring parties, but alas Zanu-PF has different ideas.The Speaker of Parliament, an unrepented Zanu-PF disciple, has wasted no time in recalling several MDC-T MPs who have failed to respond in line with the Supreme judgement. On paper what the Speaker of Parliament has done can be viewed as being professional and efficient. One could say he is only responding to the MDC-T's request and that he is just doing his job. This appears plausible only until one gets a closer look of the characters at play.Most Zanu-PF officials are largely complacent and inept when it comes to doing state business. The Speaker's swiftness and high level of efficiency is remarkable, it raises eyebrows when coming from such Zanu-PF officials. On the contrary, there are more urgent and compelling issues across the country which are being left either unattended or ignored by the same Zanu-PF government officials. The national economy is on a free fall right now and Zanu-PF government officials do not seem to care. Hospitals, schools, and public roads are run down and in a deplorable state and Zanu-PF government officials are responding with a lukewarm approach to such pending disasters. It appears, their modus operandi is to leave any such critical national emergencies in the hands of donors and philanthropists. However, when it comes to political matters and particularly anything to do with suppressing opposition political parties and individual freedoms, Zanu-PF operates with a ruthless efficiency, it becomes a machine, well-oiled by stolen public funds.All MDC warring factions now need to look inwards and restore their party. If there is any political bickering and public fights in the MDC, sponsored or otherwise, Zanu-PF will continue to pounce on every opportunity. It is political opportunism which is the MDC's undoing. Now there are too many chiefs and just a few indians in the MDC. The MDC, in whatever form, needs to unite and forget about individual stardom. This is not the time for charismatic leadership, but the country calls for institutional leadership. The party must be led by rules and not leaders.MziLondon.United Kingdom.