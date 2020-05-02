MDC silverbacks out en masse to defend Chamisa thuggery yet betrayed right to free elections

Opinion / Columnist

Nelson Chamisa has said nothing about the 30 March 2020 Supreme Court judgement which ruled that his seizure of the MDC-T leadership after Tsvangirai's death was a violation of the party's constitution. He has said nothing until now."You can't rob people forever.You robbed the 2018 vote.First you abused ZEC and robbed.Then abused the ConCourt and robbed.Then abused the Supreme Court and robbed.Then abused Parliament and robbed.Then rob people's lives daily.Then rob a whole generation and entire nation.Now we want everything back!We shall pursue and recover all!Zimbabwe this is our call to duty,"said Chamisa of his political rivalry, Emmerson Mnangagwa.It is clear, Chamisa subscribes to the school of thought that believes attack is the best defence!Chamisa has not denied that what he did in February 2018 was wrong; he knows that it was wrong. It is therefore rich to accuse Mnangagwa of "abusing the Supreme Court and robbed" when it is Chamisa himself who robbed the MDC presidency and is now seeking to abuse the Court by falsely claiming that it is biased.However, when the ground on which you stand is shaky, it is wise to yield. Do not fight a battle you are sure to lose. Losing a battle does not have to mean losing the war.Chamisa and his supporters have all come out with guns blazing in a show of strength and unity of purpose. "We are not cowards!" announced Tendai Biti. Brave souls, very brave souls!All these MDC leaders who are now posturing, huffing and puffing and drumming their chests like silverbacks all participating in the July 2018 elections even when it was clear that ZEC had failed to produce something as basic as a verified voters' roll. Common sense demanded a verified voters' roll and the law of the land demanded it too.Mnangagwa himself promised to hold free, fair and credible elections; well here was the chance to hold his feet to the fire! And yet not even one of our silverback gorillas dared challenge Mnangagwa then. Worst of all, they all knew that by participating in the flawed and illegitimate elections they were giving the process credibility and the results some modicum of legitimacy.In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe, David Coltart, former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the GNU, gave details of how Zanu PF was flouted the electoral rules in the upcoming 2013 elections. It was clear the elections would not be free, fair and credible and yet he and his fellow MDC friends did not withdraw out of selfish greed."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," wrote Senator Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."How ironic that Chamisa and his fellow MDC silverbacks did not fight Mnangagwa for failing to hold free, fair and credible elections but they are all itching for a fight to defend Chamisa undemocratic seizure of the MDC leadership!Both the Thokozani Khupe led and Nelson Chamisa led MDC factions, have already proven to be corrupt and incompetent. They were all in the 2008 to 2013 GNU that failed to get even one reform implemented. They have all participated in the past flawed and illegal elections for the same reason - greed.The ongoing tussle for power has divided the already weak and feeble MDC to the point of uselessness. If both were to sink into oblivion, the nation will be the better for it!"Zimbabwe this is our call to duty!" Yeah right! Duty to defend Chamisa's thuggery so he can continue to give Zanu PF blatant vote rigging legitimacy for a share of the spoils of power! The long-suffering ordinary Zimbabweans must stay out of this Chamisa vs Khupe cum Chamisa vs Mnangagwa it is a distraction from the real life and death struggle the nation in going through and which these politicians do not care about.