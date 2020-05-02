The tricky part behind the Khupe-Chamisa judgement on MDC-T

Opinion / Columnist

Kumbirai Stein Chivhuna (writing on personal capacity) can be contacted on steinkumbi@gmail.com or 0733599264

While we saw the MDC-A quick to point out that the ruling has nothing to do with them since they have left MDC T to join MDC alliance, they themselves am sure they know the truth and effects of the judgement hence the reason why Chamisa even when we know ourselves that he is someone who doesn't let anything pass before commenting has this time zipped his mouth.The background is that Tsvangirai appointed Chamisa and Mudzuri outside the congress making him have 3 VPs.Fast forward when Tsvangirai was ill the VPs used to rotate the acting capacity, however it is to this point an undeniable fact that Tsvangirai appointed Chamisa to overseer the MDC alliance in his capacity as the VP for MDC T.There was an agreement in MDC alliance that the president would come from MDC T and that the constituencies in Zimbabwe would be divided accordingly among the partners in alliance and MDC T had many of them since it was the biggest among the alliance partners, Biti's PDP l remember was allocated 19 the others l no longer remember but got their allocation and would contest under the banner MDC-A. Now all these things people seem not to remember.When Tsvangirai died and the power struggles that followed we all know leading to the Mashavira v MDC case. The fact of the judgement was and is that it nullifies the appointment of Chamisa and Mudzuri as VPs, it then directs the MDC T (which was led by Tsvangirai and which was and is the biggest in the Alliance) to hold an extraordinary congress within 90 days.The effects of the judgment is that whatever Khupe or Chamisa did after the death of Tsvangirai was unconstitutional and the MDC T (which was under Tsvangirai and is in the alliance) is now under Khupe using the 2014 structures.The other fact is that Biti remains in parliament on PDP ticket, but all those who were elected under the MDC T ticket inside the alliance can be recalled from parliament by the MDC T under Khupe today.What Chamisa and his colleagues can do now is to simply form a new party and contest in the by-elections using their name MDC alliance which no one is contesting and in my view, they have high chances to win since l am of the view that Chamisa has now become a big brand that can sell while it's hard for khupe to lead a part given the society that we live in.People like Biti,Ncube,Bhasikiti can't give an objective analysis as it stands because they are fighting their own political survival which is only guaranteed inside the alliance as they have seen their fortunes failing outside MDC.Thanx for your time ,please note that what l write is based on my individual views and cannot be used as authority ,these views are subject to rejection,acceptance,or to be debated upon whichever case maybe.