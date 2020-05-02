Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare businessman nabbed in cocaine tip off

POLICE have recovered US$18 000 worth of crack cocaine, cutting utensils, a cutting agent and a scale from a vehicle and house of a local businessman following a tip off.

Tafungiswa Kennedy Jasi (52) of Borrowdale, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro last Saturday charged with unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs and was remanded in custody to May 19. Jasi is the chief executive for Pringle Haulage Company and Pringle Technical Engineering.

This came after another businessman, Elliot Kariyana (45), who is also in the trucking business, appeared in court recently after being found in possession of 18kg of mbanje with a street value of about $15 000.

The dagga was found in the boot of his car. In denying Jasi bail, Mrs Muchuchuti-Guwuriro said the amount of cocaine found in his possession was big and that would make him a flight risk.

Prosecutor Mr George Manokore opposed bail on the basis that the State had a strong case against Jasi, who was likely to go to jail for a lengthy term if convicted.

"Your Worship, the accused person was caught red-handed, thus removing the presumption of innocence," he said.

"He is also facing a serious offence and is likely to face a prison term if convicted, hence this will induce him to abscond. "The State has overwhelming evidence against him. Also, investigations are still ongoing and more people are likely to be arrested in connection with this offence, hence if released on bail, he is likely to interfere with the investigations."

Jasi, through his lawyer Mr Knowledge Maeresera, maintained that he was innocent until proven guilty. He further said he was not a flight risk since he was a family man with business interests in Zimbabwe. After hearing submissions from both parties, the court ruled in favour of the State.

On April 30, detectives received information that Jasi was a cocaine dealer and proceeded to Borrowdale where they mounted an ambush. They were monitoring movements at the house when Jasi came driving a Ford Ranger. The detectives stopped him and searched his vehicle and found sachets of cocaine which were stashed under the steering wheel.

They further searched his house and found more granules of crack cocaine, cutting utensils, cutting agent and a scale in Jasi's bedroom, which they seized. Jasi was arrested and taken to CID drugs and narcotics where field tests were conducted and the substance recovered was proven to be cocaine weighing 221 grammes.

In another matter, Constantine Tsuro (29), a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa yesterday charged with unnecessary movement during the Covid-19 lockdown period, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and selling liquor without a licence.

According to the State led by Mr Terence Mashaire, Tsuro had no exemption letter and neither did he have a licence to sell alcohol from his vehicle nor authority to possess mbanje. It is alleged he was selling the dangerous drug and liquor at Budiriro 3 shopping centre.

Source - the herald
