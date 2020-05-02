Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Govt scraps 'flexi hours' for health workers

1 hr ago | Views
All health workers are now required to report for work everyday instead of selected days per week which came after an arrangement dubbed "flexible working hours".

The arrangement was introduced through a collective bargaining agreement to cushion health workers, particularly nurses, who had gone on an indefinite strike citing erosion of their salaries by inflation.

Government agreed with the employees that they would report for work on less days a week, but working more hours than their usual shifts. Most nurses were now working two days a week for 12 hours a day. Cabinet this week resolved that all health workers should now revert to normal working hours.

Government will now compensate for the "flexi-hours" with a tax waiver on all health workers and a risk allowance. Making the announcement following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the latest development was meant to ensure availability of staff.

"In order to ensure availability of staff at all health institutions, Government suspends the collective bargaining agreement on flexi-hours for the health sector given that the State, in the stimulus package, offered to waive taxation for all health workers for the next six months," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Health Apex Council yesterday said the implementation of that decision was likely to face resistance by health workers who felt both the tax waiver and the risk allowance were inadequate.

The Apex Council team leader Mr Enock Dongo, who is also president of the Nurses Association of Zimbabwe, said although they were still consulting, nurses had already indicated their position regarding the reversal of the arrangement.

"Consultations are still ongoing, but nurses have already indicated their unwillingness to revert to the normal working shifts because what has been offered is not enough to meet our demands," said Mr Dongo.



Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 233 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

1 hr ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe moves to conduct local research on Covid-19

1 hr ago | 95 Views

School charges US$2,5k for online lessons

1 hr ago | 211 Views

I am not in parliament for my own interests: Sikhala

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Only 14 more returnees arrive from South Africa

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF says, 'We're not involved in MDC drama'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Harare businessman nabbed in cocaine tip off

1 hr ago | 119 Views

'MDC-T must be a party of rules'

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Employers given 14 days to have workers tested

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on rapid testing kits, temperatures

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Registrar General to appear in court today

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe must go into home-grown solutions overdrive

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Police raise concern over church gatherings

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

FULL TEXT: MDC responds to expulsion of its members from parliament

2 hrs ago | 1345 Views

BREAKING: MDC withdraws all its MPs from Parliament

2 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Jacob Mudenda assisted Mwonzora and Khupe to recall MPs

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

America talks tough on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 3446 Views

Zimbabweans Trapped between a Rock and a Hard surface

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Chamisa does not respect us' Mwonzora says

4 hrs ago | 2433 Views

18 Zimbabweans sneak into the country...nabbed by security agents

4 hrs ago | 1662 Views

The tricky part behind the Khupe-Chamisa judgement on MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Should Korea open up online casinos to everyone?

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

MDC silverbacks out en masse to defend Chamisa thuggery yet betrayed right to free elections

5 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Machete and axe armed gangs terrorize people as police look other side

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Welshman Ncube promises a strong response over Chamisa MPs recall

11 hrs ago | 5208 Views

e-Hailing taxi driver from Zimbabwe shot dead in Khayelitsha

11 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Chamisa MPs to boycott Parliament

11 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

12 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

12 hrs ago | 2713 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

12 hrs ago | 2209 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

12 hrs ago | 5994 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

12 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

12 hrs ago | 684 Views

Bucket seats for BF

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

12 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

12 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

17 hrs ago | 1250 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days