Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

School charges US$2,5k for online lessons

1 hr ago | Views
ARUNDEL School in Harare is demanding fees of up to US$2 500 (or alternatively $139 975) for online classes drawing the ire of parents.

The announcement came after Government last week warned private schools not to demand fees for the second term saying only President Mnangagwa would guide the nation on the reopening of schools.
 
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said although it was not opposed to online learning, Government had not yet allowed any school to pursue that route. Arundel School board chair, Mr Douglas Hoto on Tuesday confirmed the fees saying they arrived at the figure after considering various factors.

"The costs structure of an independent school is very different from that of a public school where the cost of employment is met by the Government. In our case, we meet all the staff costs from our resources which is the school fees.

"The cost of employment is about 65 to 70 percent of the cost of running the institution. This does not go away because of the lockdown so at the very least, each parent should expect to pay about 75 percent of what was being paid when there was no lockdown," said Mr Hoto.

"Our teachers started full classes online today and they are doing all the lessons and giving and marking work as well as the co-curricular activities that can be conducted online. So in that regard, we will pay them their salaries. The rest of the school facilities still have to be maintained even in lockdown."

He said the costs excluded food which would be served to pupils if they were physically present at the school, while other expenses like electricity and data would still have to be incurred.

"The boarding houses have a lower maintenance when the girls are away, but there is still minimum maintenance that has to be done. This lower maintenance resulted in the discount to the full and weekly boarding fees," said Mr Hoto.

In a circular to parents dated April 30, 2020, the school board pegged fees at US$1 550 ($85 250) for day scholars, US$2 265 ($124,575) for weekly boarders and US$2 545 ($139 975) for full boarders. Some parents reacted angrily to the announcement saying the fees were too high and unwarranted. "I think they should charge reasonably considering that their running expenses are not that high.

"They already have the infrastructure for e-learning and it's not like they are starting from scratch. They also have to consider the fact that parents are the ones meeting Wi-Fi costs," said one parent.

Another parent said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has affected parents' earnings negatively. Some people have lost their revenue sources completely and it is insensitive to charge at such a level."

Several other private schools have started demanding increased fees for the second term while pursuing online learning. However, many parents and guardians have lost their income or are receiving a fraction of their salaries because of the national lockdown and are likely to face challenges raising some of the huge amounts being demanded by private schools.

According to the 2020 calendar, schools were expected to open this week and for the first term, they were supposed to close on April 2, but owing to the threat of Covid-19, President Mnangagwa ordered their closure on March 24 to prevent the spread of the virus.

In Bulawayo, institutions such as Petra and Whitestone have told parents to make second term fees payments by the end of this week. At Whitestone, parents and guardians have been told to pay fees deposit ranging from $16 000 to $27 000 by May 8. Petra College pegged deposit at $21 000 for senior pupils and $13 780 for the juniors which is subject to adjustment when Government makes the announcement on schools' opening.

The schools are also charging fees in foreign currency, but did not disclose the amounts in their newsletters, saying parents and guardians could call for forex fee structures and get discounts.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema recently said schools that increased fees without approval risked being de-registered for extortion

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 232 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

1 hr ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe moves to conduct local research on Covid-19

1 hr ago | 95 Views

I am not in parliament for my own interests: Sikhala

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Only 14 more returnees arrive from South Africa

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Govt scraps 'flexi hours' for health workers

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zanu-PF says, 'We're not involved in MDC drama'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Harare businessman nabbed in cocaine tip off

1 hr ago | 119 Views

'MDC-T must be a party of rules'

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Employers given 14 days to have workers tested

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on rapid testing kits, temperatures

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Registrar General to appear in court today

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe must go into home-grown solutions overdrive

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Police raise concern over church gatherings

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

FULL TEXT: MDC responds to expulsion of its members from parliament

2 hrs ago | 1345 Views

BREAKING: MDC withdraws all its MPs from Parliament

2 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Jacob Mudenda assisted Mwonzora and Khupe to recall MPs

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

America talks tough on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 3445 Views

Zimbabweans Trapped between a Rock and a Hard surface

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Chamisa does not respect us' Mwonzora says

4 hrs ago | 2433 Views

18 Zimbabweans sneak into the country...nabbed by security agents

4 hrs ago | 1662 Views

The tricky part behind the Khupe-Chamisa judgement on MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Should Korea open up online casinos to everyone?

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

MDC silverbacks out en masse to defend Chamisa thuggery yet betrayed right to free elections

5 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Machete and axe armed gangs terrorize people as police look other side

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Welshman Ncube promises a strong response over Chamisa MPs recall

11 hrs ago | 5207 Views

e-Hailing taxi driver from Zimbabwe shot dead in Khayelitsha

11 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Chamisa MPs to boycott Parliament

11 hrs ago | 4076 Views

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

12 hrs ago | 3049 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

12 hrs ago | 2713 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

12 hrs ago | 2209 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

12 hrs ago | 5994 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

12 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

12 hrs ago | 684 Views

Bucket seats for BF

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

12 hrs ago | 628 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

12 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

17 hrs ago | 1250 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days