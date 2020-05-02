Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

Prominent Highlanders Football Club supporter and upcoming businessman Nodumo Nyathi has pledged to partly contribute to lawyers who will handle the case of two Cowdray Park Ndebele women who were allegedly physically brutalized by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police after they went out to look for food on 16 April 2020 during the COVID19 induced lockdown.

The two women are Nokuthula Mpofu and Ntombizodwa Mpofu, who are sisters.


According to their narration on camera the two ladies said they were brutally handcuffed, physically and emotionally abused, labeled prostitutes, and tribally accused of being Ndebeles who are thick-headed who must be taught a lesson and insulted by the Zimbabwe Republic  Police officers based at the Cowdray Park police base.


They told reporters that after they had gone to the shops to buy some foodstuffs they were followed and rounded by the police who detained them overnight without laying any charges.

Human rights organizations have condemned the callous act by members of the police and demanded a thorough investigation of these allegations.

Appeals have also been made to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to conduct an investigation into this issue.

The Zimbabwe National Peace and Reconciliation Commission also visited the victim's household to get more information on this matter.



Source - Michael Mdladla Ndiweni
