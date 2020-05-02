Shameless move when people are starving

Opinion / Columnist

PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavima tells the world that government can only afford to cater for people facing hardships to enable them to survive the impact of COVID-19.Finance minister Mthuli Ncube sends out a begging bowl, telling the world the country is in a bad shape economically.Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi gives a hint that Parliament and government are likely to give money to the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T to hold its extra-ordinary congress; and instead of calling for an emergency parliamentary meeting to discuss the implications of COVID-19 on society and allow parliamentarians to discuss strategy, Speaker Jacob Mudenda calls for a meeting to recall four MDC Alliance legislators on the pretext that the meeting was intended to formally adjourn Parliament.The invitation to MPs specifically reads: "As a contingency measure, the CSRO resolved that both Houses will sit on Tuesday May 5, 2020 only for the purpose of formally adjourning to a date that will be informed by the government decision on the lockdown," so there can be a legal argument against Parliament there of abuse of its mandate.Instead of doing the business that Parliament had been called for, Mudenda then went on to announce the recalling of MDC Alliance MPs, wrongly citing section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution, which states that the seat of an MP becomes vacant if the member has ceased to belong to the political party of which he or she was a member when they were elected to Parliament and the relevant political party has made a written declaration to that effect to the Speaker or the president of the Senate.If Mudenda had studied the symbols that were used by the MDCT and MDC Alliance in registering for elections and with Parliament, he would have noticed that the letterhead used by Douglas Mwonzora in writing to Parliament does not resemble the letterhead and symbol used by the MDC-T during elections, and as a lawyer himself, he should have known better.Some progressive Parliaments are setting up parliamentary committees to tackle COVID-19, yet our own Parliament only thinks of ways of depriving the people of Zimbabwe representation in Parliament of the very people they voted for when they have not been recalled by the party that sponsored them.How can Zimbabwe progress with people of such mentality as Mwonzora and company who want to reap where they did not sow, and leaders of Parliament who behave as if they are illiterate? What image are we trying to send to the voter who knows very well that the party which is recalling the parliamentarians is not the one which elected those candidates to Parliament?What image of the country are we sending to potential investors when we have a Parliament which clandestinely connives with a party involved in a dispute to dupe legislators that there is parliamentary business when the purpose of the meeting is completely different from the purpose for which the meeting is called?