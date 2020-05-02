Chamisa on verge of repeating the same mistake of 2016 (Biti-Tsvangirai case)

Opinion / Columnist

By Kumbirai Stein Chivhuna

Can be contacted on steinkumbi@gmail.com or +263733599264

As the political fraternity saw yesterday Job Sikhala thundering, of course with his chest high, for sure he did one great thing to himself and the party of showing confidence in whatever he was saying, but anyway that's the Job Sikhala we all know he never seems moved or afraid even if inside he is afraid inside.He announced what he called disengagement with anything to do with ZANU PF.From my view there is no way you can have nothing to do with the party that is ruling (whether by hook or crook) the country and still be a viable opposition.We all remember and know that Tsvangirai tried to do it sometime in 2016,they reached a resolution that they will not participate in any election called by Mugabe until all reforms were implemented. We all know Mugabe and Zanu Pf just like ED they don't get moved by the death of suffering of democracy Mugabe did not implement even one electoral reform by that time. Then something happened which l feel from that day even to this day that Tsvangirai moved closer to the ruling party than to other opposition simply to individual personal scores. Tsvangirai recalled all MPs who joined Biti's team(let's bear in mind Biti crooked these guys to join him) and in this way the likes of Madzore Jnr and Snr lost their post.The MPs were recalled and l remember they were nine of them if not mistaken, we know Bitis project later failed and the end we know.Tsvangirai and party as per their resolution did not participate in the by-election giving ZANU PF an open check to the parliament and the most blessed man by that time was Mukhupe who the tasted the Harare East constituency. My question by then and till now is,"wasn't it better to leave Biti's MPs for a while than to recall them and let Zanu take those seats", to me Bitis team was better than Zanu but for personal scores, Tsvangirai chose the latter path.Following Sikhala's announcement yesterday l sensed that MDC was about to go down that same route again,first they are still consulting the grassroots on total withdrawal(let's assume the grassroots gives nod), or as agreed they will not participate in the parliament and they get dismissed from parliament the next thing would be by-elections that is only if what this guy Mutodi said about appointing is not true as we know it will be a violation of the constitution but who case ZANU have the majority to twist the law anyhow.On both options MDC Alliance would stand to suffer if by-elections are called will they participate???? l would advise they participate because there is a good chance for them to win but if they don't then its open check for ZANU Pf as they did in 2014.Chamisa has to calculate his moves well, I wouldn't prefer listening to advice form Biti or Ncube coz those guys are fighting political survival and their survival is only under Chamisa for now so they are totally biased.The other problem l have with learned Adv Mpofu is that he is now threading beyond the boundaries of a lawyer he is now playing the part of an MDC alliance executive member.The ethical conduct of a lawyer is that he should give an honest and objective opinion to the client even if it is unfair to the client then leave the client to act on his choice.Advocate Mpofu is no longer a lawyer for MDC he has joined fellow lawyers Biti and Ncube, but the law is stubborn and double-edged what has to be done has to be done.Thanx till next time please note that the views in this article are sorely the views of the writer and cannot be used as authority,such views are subject to acceptance,rejection or be debated upon.