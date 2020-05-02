Latest News Editor's Choice


Health ministry sets nursing interviews dates

Controversial E-Nursing May 2020 intake shorlisted applicants have been summoned to attend interviews from the 11 - 15 May 2020.

The online nursing application process has been marred with controversy since the day it was introduced. Last year scores of human rights activists, residents and political parties protested at Mpilo Hospital Nursing School after it emerged that only four (4) people from the Matabeleland region had been enrolled at the school of nursing.

Cases of corruption allegedly involving some nurses and doctors in the enrolment process have been already reported to the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission ( ZACC) and investigations are currently underway.

In its public announcement notice, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said "Kindly be advised that only those who have received interview invitations should report to the listed Nurse Training Schools. These are the candidates who had applied through the e-nurse recruitment platform and received messages that they were shortlisted for interviews."

In a statement a group of volunteers that christened themselves Team 2020 Volunteers that has been assisting potential E nurse applicants since October 2019 said:

At the end of the January 2020 Nursing Intake Interviews, we collectively argued against several things about the system. Two of the issues we argued against were CENTRALISATION OF INTERVIEW VENUES as well as VERY SHORT NOTICE to applicants. Those who were with us in that fight will remember that applicants were informed on 31 December 2019 that they should attend interviews on 2 January 2020. Some had to travel to Harare from as far as Victoria Falls, Silobela, Gokwe and rural Plumtree with nowhere to sleep. Together we found accommodation, food, and shelter for 26 such young people. Thereafter we staged a fight.

It is our pleasure to advise that on 6 May 2020, some shortlisted applicants from our team received messages inviting them to interviews which will run from 11 to 15 May 2020. This is a marked improvement in terms of duration of notice and we celebrate it. Secondly, the message clearly states that applicants should attend interviews at any interview venue nearest to them. A web link to a list of interview venues is then provided. Again this is a serious change from centralisation of interviews experienced in January 2020.

For the May 2020 intake, we freely assisted more than 300 young people to apply. 59 of them have informed us that they have been shortlisted. We wish they all the best in next week's interviews. "

COVID 19 pandemic induced lockdown seem to have delayed the scheduling of interviews. Classes were expected to commence early May 2020.



Source - Michael Mdladla Ndiweni
