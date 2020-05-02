Chinese built 1 000 bed covid-19 hospital in 10 days: our isolation centres don't even have running water - after 6 months!

Opinion / Columnist

"The (Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel) Isolation Centre has no tap water because Beitbridge generally has a serious water crisis attributed to the inefficiencies of the local council. The borehole that the centre had resorted to has also broken down, said officials during a tour of the facility," reported The Mirror (Masvingo).This is an outrage!Whilst we all agree on the need to isolate all those coming from outside the country and might bring into the country the deadly covid-19. It is important to understand that not everyone of the returnees has the virus and therefore the isolation centre must offer living condition to protect those who are not infected from being infected.Whilst it would be good to have these centres equipped with ICU equipment, ventilators, etc., etc. since it is clear they are now doubling up as isolation centres for returnees and covid-19 hospitals. Still the is no excuse why these centres are failing to supply something as basic as clean running water.The Chinese built, equipped and staffed from scratch a 1 000 bed state of the art field hospital, Houshenshan Hospital, for covid-19 patients in 10 days! It is nonsense that Zimbabwe cannot deploy a team of soldiers to install water tanks and pump to ensure isolation centres up and down the country have clean running water.Instead of these isolation centres serving the important purpose of stop the spread of covid-19 they are now the virus hotspots – anyone who goes there is certain to catch the virus!Zanu PF's blundering incompetence in the handling of covid-19 is turning a tragic situation by all account into a catastrophe of Biblical proportion! The regime was quick off the mark in deploying the bloated Police, Army and the dreaded CIO to enforce the lockdown but did not even have the common sense to employ even a few of them to do really useful for a change!