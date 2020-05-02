Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chinese built 1 000 bed covid-19 hospital in 10 days: our isolation centres don't even have running water - after 6 months!

3 hrs ago | Views
"The (Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel) Isolation Centre has no tap water because Beitbridge generally has a serious water crisis attributed to the inefficiencies of the local council. The borehole that the centre had resorted to has also broken down, said officials during a tour of the facility," reported The Mirror (Masvingo).

This is an outrage!
Whilst we all agree on the need to isolate all those coming from outside the country and might bring into the country the deadly covid-19. It is important to understand that not everyone of the returnees has the virus and therefore the isolation centre must offer living condition to protect those who are not infected from being infected.

Whilst it would be good to have these centres equipped with ICU equipment, ventilators, etc., etc. since it is clear they are now doubling up as isolation centres for returnees and covid-19 hospitals. Still the is no excuse why these centres are failing to supply something as basic as clean running water.

The Chinese built, equipped and staffed from scratch a 1 000 bed state of the art field hospital, Houshenshan Hospital, for covid-19 patients in 10 days! It is nonsense that Zimbabwe cannot deploy a team of soldiers to install water tanks and pump to ensure isolation centres up and down the country have clean running water.

Instead of these isolation centres serving the important purpose of stop the spread of covid-19 they are now the virus hotspots – anyone who goes there is certain to catch the virus!

Zanu PF's blundering incompetence in the handling of covid-19 is turning a tragic situation by all account into a catastrophe of Biblical proportion! The regime was quick off the mark in deploying the bloated Police, Army and the dreaded CIO to enforce the lockdown but did not even have the common sense to employ even a few of them to do really useful for a change!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

15 mins ago | 70 Views

Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

1 hr ago | 836 Views

The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

RBZ offers reward over a man seen desplaying Zim dollars

3 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Thokozani Khupe's MPs face legal headache

4 hrs ago | 3562 Views

Health ministry sets nursing interviews dates

5 hrs ago | 930 Views

Mozambique army loses weapons to Islamic terrorists

5 hrs ago | 4412 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa holds online meeting with Ramaphosa

6 hrs ago | 3344 Views

George Charamba responds to Chamisa's actions

7 hrs ago | 5205 Views

Chamisa on verge of repeating the same mistake of 2016 (Biti-Tsvangirai case)

7 hrs ago | 4769 Views

Residents need to observe social distancing

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Sikhala claims Mwonzora has information on Susan Tsvangirai's death

7 hrs ago | 3983 Views

Mnangagwa's controversial 'baker' buys state owned Zimglass

8 hrs ago | 5046 Views

Mwonzora, police bid to seize control of Chamisa's HQ foiled

17 hrs ago | 8683 Views

Absconding MDC legislators face expulsion

17 hrs ago | 3499 Views

Chamisa withdraws his MPs from Parliament

17 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Returnees from South Africa given 5-year bans

17 hrs ago | 10358 Views

US tightens screws on World Bank's US$7m Zimbabwe COVID-19 grant

17 hrs ago | 3742 Views

EcoCash sues RBZ over 6 000 frozen agent lines

17 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Boy dies following threats by Mnangagwa's aides

17 hrs ago | 4938 Views

Govt must disclose source of $18bn stimulus package, says Biti

17 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

17 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

17 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

17 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

17 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

17 hrs ago | 655 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

17 hrs ago | 513 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

17 hrs ago | 654 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

17 hrs ago | 916 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

17 hrs ago | 553 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

17 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

17 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

17 hrs ago | 371 Views

52 arrested over masks

17 hrs ago | 322 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

18 hrs ago | 105 Views

'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

18 hrs ago | 930 Views

S. African virtual parliament session Zoom-bombed with PORN

18 hrs ago | 898 Views

Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

19 hrs ago | 945 Views

MDC legislators plot to desert Chamisa …as the recalling of the four MPs triggers fear

21 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Chamisa's crumbling empire: Time for self-introspection

21 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 540 Views

BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

23 hrs ago | 4462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days