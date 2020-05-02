Billiat's mentality questioned

Opinion / Columnist

Khama Billiat is heading for arguably his worst season in the South African Absa Premiership football and apart from injuries hampering his form, there have been questions about the player's mentality.While Samir Nurkovic has been consistently hitting the back of the net for Kaizer Chiefs; Billiat scoring just once in the entire 2019/20 campaign led the Amakhosi fans to question the reason for the Zimbabwean's poor form, suggesting that the player might not suit Ernst Middendorp's current system.Billiat has made just 16 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs this season, missing the entire month of January's fixtures due to a hamstring injury.Speaking to the Siya crew this week, former Kaizer Chiefs striker, Mark Williams was of the opinion that maybe Billiat and Head Coach Middendorp may not be seeing eye-to-eye and the player's mentality may be affecting his form."If I am the CEO and the boss of Kaizer Chiefs and I pay almost a billion for somebody and he is not playing, I am going to be a bit frustrated and would ask the coach, why isn't that one of my most expensive players that I am paying R800 thousand to a R1 million a month, is not playing?"So meaning that the investment that the club is doing is not good because the coach and the player don't see eye-to-eye. Is it because of Billiat's mentality? Because we all know, at the end of the day, Billiat is a good player if he is fit and his mind is right," he added.