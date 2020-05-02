4 more people recover from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Four more people have recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to nine, a statement from the Health and Child Care Ministry has revealed. All the four recoveries were recorded in Harare.The statement adds that on Thursday, 1 350 rapid screening tests and 333 PCR tests were done in the public sector.No PCR tests were done in Bulawayo on May 7, with all PCR tests done in Harare coming out negative.This means Zimbabwe remains on 34 positive cases, nine recoveries and four deaths. Reacting to the news of recoveries on the Ministry of Health and Child Care's Twitter handle, some people said more efforts were needed to keep positive cases low.Tinashe Malema said: "For close to a week, no new cases have been recorded. What are we doing right? We need to reinforce that."