Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chiwenga wife's court cases stalled by pandemic

3 hrs ago | Views
THE Covid-19 pandemic has stalled progress regarding the extraterrestrial investigations into cases in which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, who is facing attempted murder and money laundering charges, the State has said.

In his application for further postponement of the two cases, prosecutor Progress Maringamoyo told the court that they wanted the matter to be set for July 31, 2020.

Harare magistrate regional court magistrate Mr Trainos Utahwashe postponed the matter to July 31 pending the investigations.

Source - The Herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Illegal Ghanaian immigrant jailed in Zimbabwe

33 mins ago | 80 Views

RBZ dismiss terrorist funding fake news

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa gets court reprieve

2 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Chamisa's MPs meet to discuss future

2 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Duo steals car, swaps it with 3 donkeys, cart

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

MDC Supreme Court judgment: Advocate Thabani Mpofu's position at law

2 hrs ago | 975 Views

Artisanal miner killed colleague over US$20

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Is the Bible still relevant?

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Stop complaining and get involved!

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Supreme Court ruling means Zimbabwe's 2018 election null and void

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

'Weak border controls fuelling COVID-19 importation'

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Buyanga says he never got preferential treatment

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Govt actions on COVID-19 illegal'

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Govt destroys apostolic shrine over COVID-19 fears

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

RG Masango out on $10 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

MDC Alliance candidate questions party's legality

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

2 Botswana deportees fined

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Woman lover imposter arrested over murder case

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man 'steals' R45 000 from car

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Policeman arrested for 'demanding bribe'

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Brother kills brother over harness

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Shona cops brutalise Ndebele women for lockdown defiance

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

4 more people recover from COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Beitbridge-Harare road dualisation latest

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Billiat's mentality questioned

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Give us a signal Mwazha'

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

4 000 Zimbabweans register for assistance in SA

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mutodi hints on scrapping by-elections to accommodate MDC-T nominees

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Relief for troubled Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 5710 Views

June exams pushed back by a month

12 hrs ago | 1417 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents waiting for water bowsers at 8PM

12 hrs ago | 1269 Views

A brave Zimbabwean nurse survives Covid-19 in the UK ...a story of faith, pain and suffering

12 hrs ago | 3068 Views

Ecocash a Ponzi scheme says RBZ

12 hrs ago | 3290 Views

Coronavirus could be sexually transmitted

13 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Madzibaba dies in a road accident

15 hrs ago | 5122 Views

Will Tendai Biti and job Sikhala join Zanu-PF as MDC MPs are recalled?

15 hrs ago | 3733 Views

MDC blames Zanu-PF to quench the fires in their camp

15 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa deploys elite soldiers to Mozambique...urges SADC to send joint army

15 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

16 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman

16 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2616 Views

'Khupe to withdraw from Polad'

17 hrs ago | 5763 Views

Chamisa vows to fight back

17 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zanu-PF's 'revenge tactics' irks MDC bigwigs

17 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe stares at another war in Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Mzembi party crumbles

17 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

17 hrs ago | 4280 Views

Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

18 hrs ago | 3137 Views

The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

20 hrs ago | 1006 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days