Brother kills brother over harness

A 25-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man allegedly fatally stabbed his elder brother with a knife for taking his harness without permission.

Proud Siziba from Ndibe area in Gwanda was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to May 21.

Prosecuting, Mr Silent Shoko said on 23 March Proud and his brother Priviledge (27) were at Buvuma Business Centre when the incident occurred. He said the two arrived at the business centre in separate scotchcarts and Proud later realised that the harness he had used to fasten his donkeys was missing.

"He confronted his brother and accused him of taking the harness. Priviledge denied the allegations which resulted in a misunderstanding. Proud took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Priviledge several times on the stomach," said Mr Shoko.

Priviledge was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The matter was reported to the police leading to Proud's arrest, the court heard.

In another incident a mine worker has appeared in court for allegedly beating up his workmate to death in a dispute over missing gold ore.

Artman Mumba (22) from Nkulumane 12 suburb in Bulawayo who works at Valentine Mine White Farm in Gwanda was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Sibanda facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to May 27.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Mumba struck Mr Michael Moyo with an iron rod on the head after Mr Moyo accused him of stealing his gold ore from the stamp mill.

"On 24 April at around 10AM at Valentine Mine, White Farm the accused person and Mr Moyo were working on their mining site when they had a misunderstanding. Mr Moyo accused Mumba of stealing his gold ore the previous night from the stamp mill.

The pair started fighting and Mumba picked up an iron rod and struck Mr Moyo once on the head.

"Mr Moyo lost consciousness and his workmates rendered first aid and he was later rushed to hospital. Mr Moyo's condition continued to deteriorate and he died while admitted at hospital resulting in Mumba's arrest," said Miss Nare.


Source - chronicle
