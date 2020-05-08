Buyanga responds to the arrest of RG Masango

Opinion / Columnist

PRESS STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE ARREST OF REGISTRAR-GENERAL CLEMENT MASANGO AND ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQIRegistrar-General Clement Masango was recently arrested and our client, Mr Frank Sadiqi, has found his name being drawn into a fictitious and vexatious scandal aimed at dragging him into disrepute, amid a political ploy against him.Registrar-General Clement Masango has, amongst other allegations, been accused of irregularly assisting Mr Sadiqi and failing to adhere to a court order granted by Justice Manzunzu. We wish to advise that Mr Sadiqi has never received any illegal or irregular assistance from any member of any Zimbabwe Government department, including Registrar-General Clement Masango and Mr Sadiqi's attorneys in Zimbabwe are in the process of appealing the erroneous court order granted by Justice Manzunzu.We reiterate that there is political influence being held over many government officials and there is a continued political plot against Mr Sadiqi that finds him being continually accused of illegal activities and even being called a "fugitive" whilst never having been found guilty of any criminal action in Zimbabwe.In 2019 an order was granted by the Court in favour of Mr Sadiqi, wherein, Chantelle Muteswa's attorney was obligated to hand over Mr Sadiqi's minor child's passport to him but failed to do so. Ms Muteswa's attorney was instrumental in seeking to defeat the course of justice as he should have delivered the passport as required by the court order, yet failed to do so, and deliberately contravened the court's order. Our client is however drawn into an untrue allegation involving the Registrar-General and irregular assistance when a court order was not adhered to by Ms Muteswa's attorney which would have rendered this allegation moot.We trust that the public can make the correct inferences from the false allegations made against Mr Sadiqi, especially as so many charges and allegations have already been proven to be untrue.WILLIAM WILCOCKATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI IN SOUTH AFRICA