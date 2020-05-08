Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

The MDC Alliance would like to express its utter disgust on the conduct Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers Tichaona Zariro, Christabel Munyondo, Elizabeth Denhere, Patson Gumoreyi, Zibusiso Masuku and Simbarashe Bvekwa for brutally assaulting residents of Bulawayo Ward 28 on allegations of breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations.

The MDC Alliance believes that citizens have a right to freedom of movement and it is incumbent upon law enforcement agencies, especially the police department to ensure that this right is enjoyed without disturbance.

The assault on sisters Nokuthula and Ntombizodwa Mpofu which happened on the eve of the 40th Anniversary of Zimbabwe's Independence has so far taken prominence due to the work of investigative journalists like Zenzele Ndebele. Such a gruesome assault on women on the eve of independence by male law enforcement agents puts to doubt the sense of patriotism and gender sensitivity on the part of our entire security establishment.


The alleged use of body shaming language and tribal slur during the assault suggests that Zimbabwe has police officers who are more inclined to perpetuate sexism and tribal divisions in our midst instead of preventing them. The MDC Alliance dismisses such conduct with utter contempt. Thus, the MDC Alliance calls upon Police Commissioner-General Godwin Thandabantu Matanga, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) to work together towards imposing heavy penalties on the errant police officers including but not limited to termination of employment.


The MDC Alliance further calls upon the broad women's movement to provide solidarity to the Mpofu sisters as it has done when prominent women face the same treatment in the hands of our security establishment. A civil society-led women's march to the Police Headquarters calling for an end to the abuse of women by police officers becomes naturally due in times like these.


No to Police brutality. No to women abuse.

Rittah Ndlovu
MDC Secretary for Home Affairs



Source - MDC
