Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

1 hr ago | Views
MANAGEMENT guru Gillyher describes an ethical dilemma as a situation where there is no obvious right or wrong decision, but there is a right or wrong answer. An ethical dilemma is a conflict between choices, whereby either choice results in a compromise of an ethical principle, but is meant for the general good of the community.

The MDC-T must have known that Morgan Tsvangirai would not be fit to campaign in the 2018 election, so in 2016 he decided to expand the leadership team by adding two deputies.

Then MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora appeared on video justifying the decision, saying the decision had been regularised by national council, which is the party's highest decision-making body in between congresses. Those involved would argue that it was for the general good of the struggle to dislodge Zanu-PF dictatorship.

When Tsvangirai died, the MDC-T was confronted by yet another ethical dilemma whether to go to an extra-ordinary congress at the same time preparing for elections.

The MDC-T national council, chaired then by deputy chairman Morgen Komichi in the absence of Lovemore Moyo, made the decision to elevate Nelson Chamisa to the presidency who many thought, and still think is the best foot forward to dislodge Zanu-PF.

I too was of the of opinion that an extra-ordinary congress was the best thing to do in line with the constitution, but when the explanation about the time that was left to prepare for elections and that there was no time for
that a decision was to be made. When such decisions are made, they are binding.

Unfortunately, these decisions may have been made without consulting other members, leaving some people like Elias Mashavire disgruntled, prompting him to use his constitutional right to approach the courts.

But before Mashavire took the matter to court in September 2018, the marriage between the two factions of the MDC had broken down to the extent that confronted with the ethical dilemma to resolve their differences and remain together as one, the members of the factions had taken the decision to go their separate ways.

Two parties were formed, one maintaining the name MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe and the MDC Alliance led by Chamisa.

The Supreme Court ruling is a suggestion for reconciliation. Politics is politics, there are people who just cannot work together.

Not just in politics, but even at workplaces, people leave organisations because they cannot work with certain personalities and cannot enslave themselves by continuing to work. Why would anyone want to work with a bunch of politicians they are not comfortable working with? The big questions for those trying to force a marriage of convenience through an extraordinary congress are:

Have the people you don't see eye to eye with all of a sudden become such good people you will want to hang around with because of a Supreme Court suggestion?

What effort has been made to resolve the differences that led us to where we are today? Are we doing all we are doing because we are in politics to make money as said by Khupe?

Obviously, Zanu-PF is comfortable with an opposition that is always fighting within its ranks. Is this what Komichi and Mwonzora want?

While a complete MDC reunion is the desire of all people who want Zanu-PF to go, it has to be done out of love.

Our love for each other and our union of minds should be the things that bind us together. Let us be true to ourselves in order to bring to an end the suffering of the people of Zimbabwe.

Let us not be in politics to make money as said by Khupe, but let us be in politics to free the people of Zimbabwe from tyranny.

If we are in politics to make money, let us not be angry when people label us as Judas Iscariot.

The ethical dilemma remains: Should we weaken the opposition through a marriage of convenience and allow Zanu-PF to continue to rule?


