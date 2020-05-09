Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

Opinion / Columnist

SOME of us once warned Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to release the $7,5 million to the rightful party with immediate effect, but he decided otherwise.Had he followed that advice, he would have spared himself embarrassment in the courts of law.Why a minister chose to go to the media to make such reckless statements is mind boggling, especially for a country which is trying to make an impression on the international community that it is reforming.Ministers should go an extra mile to prove beyond doubt the claim that the country is changing from the past dictatorial rule of the late Robert Mugabe.On the contrary, the new dispensation is proving to be worse than the Mugabe regime.Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda should have treaded with caution and avoided taking sides with Thokozani Khupe in expelling MDC Alliance MPs from the august House.Whatever motivated Mudenda to rule that the four MDC Alliance legislators belonged to MDC-T is still a mystery.This only shows that most of our State institutions are captured.But I can bet my last dollar, this will not hoodwink the international community that President Emmerson Mnanagwa is a reformist.In fact, Mudenda scored an own goal.In the first place, Mudenda went against lockdown rules when he called for a sitting of Parliament when all public gatherings of more than 50 people are banned.