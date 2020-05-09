Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

Opinion / Columnist

"Former President Barack Obama levelled stinging criticism against President Donald Trump in a private call to former members of his administration Friday, saying Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic is "an absolute chaotic disaster," and that the Justice Department's choice to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn undermines the rule of law," reported Msn News."The remarks, first reported by Yahoo News, are a rarity from Obama, who — in public at least — has been reserved in his assessments of his successor since leaving office."Well even the most faithful of President Trump's supporters have to admit the administration's handling of the pandemic has been one blunder after another. The Americans have one clear advantage, they can replace President Trump.President Mnangagwa's handling of covid-19 outbreak has been one blunder after another. And what makes our situation utterly intolerable, we are stuck with the regime.This Mnangagwa government has failed to follow instructions to "Isolate, test, track, isolate and treat!" given out by WHO. The regime has been so inept it has failed to provide even something as basic as clean running water at quarantine centres hospitals and clinics!To hide its blundering incompetence the Zanu PF regime is not testing aggressively and is not releasing the figures of covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths. This is foolish since this will only help the virus to spread far and wide.It was bad enough having a corrupt and incompetent government during the good times, before the covid-19. It is hell-on-earth to have a corrupt and incompetent government during such difficult times as now with the covid-19 spreading.Mnangagwa blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections thanks to MDC leaders who failed to implement even one reform to stop Zanu PF rigging elections even when they had the golden opportunity to do so during the GNU.The prospect of having this blundering Zanu PF regime for even one more day is unthinkable and yet the nation is stuck with the regime until 2023 and beyond. The opposition is in total disarray they are incapable to forcing the regime to implement even one meaningful reform before the next elections much less force it to step down.The people of Zimbabwe have failed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections for the last 40 years. The nation has paid dearly for this foolishness but now with the arrival of corona virus the price the nation must now pay has soared into the stratosphere!Zanu PF has been a milestone the nation has had to carry these last 40 years. To return Zanu PF through these covid-19 challenging time will be like swimming across the flood river with the milestone round one's neck! Zimbabwe must ditch this corrupt, incompetent and illegitimate Zanu PF dictatorship a.s.a.p. or the regime will drag the nation into the abyss!