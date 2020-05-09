Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

28 secs ago | Views
"Former President Barack Obama levelled stinging criticism against President Donald Trump in a private call to former members of his administration Friday, saying Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic is "an absolute chaotic disaster," and that the Justice Department's choice to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn undermines the rule of law," reported Msn News.

"The remarks, first reported by Yahoo News, are a rarity from Obama, who — in public at least — has been reserved in his assessments of his successor since leaving office."

Well even the most faithful of President Trump's supporters have to admit the administration's handling of the pandemic has been one blunder after another. The Americans have one clear advantage, they can replace President Trump.

President Mnangagwa's handling of covid-19 outbreak has been one blunder after another. And what makes our situation utterly intolerable, we are stuck with the regime.

This Mnangagwa government has failed to follow instructions to "Isolate, test, track, isolate and treat!" given out by WHO. The regime has been so inept it has failed to provide even something as basic as clean running water at quarantine centres hospitals and clinics!

To hide its blundering incompetence the Zanu PF regime is not testing aggressively and is not releasing the figures of covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths. This is foolish since this will only help the virus to spread far and wide.  

It was bad enough having a corrupt and incompetent government during the good times, before the covid-19. It is hell-on-earth to have a corrupt and incompetent government during such difficult times as now with the covid-19 spreading.

Mnangagwa blatantly rigged the July 2018 elections thanks to MDC leaders who failed to implement even one reform to stop Zanu PF rigging elections even when they had the golden opportunity to do so during the GNU.

The prospect of having this blundering Zanu PF regime for even one more day is unthinkable and yet the nation is stuck with the regime until 2023 and beyond. The opposition is in total disarray they are incapable to forcing the regime to implement even one meaningful reform before the next elections much less force it to step down.  

The people of Zimbabwe have failed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections for the last 40 years. The nation has paid dearly for this foolishness but now with the arrival of corona virus the price the nation must now pay has soared into the stratosphere!

Zanu PF has been a milestone the nation has had to carry these last 40 years. To return Zanu PF through these covid-19 challenging time will be like swimming across the flood river with the milestone round one's neck! Zimbabwe must ditch this corrupt, incompetent and illegitimate Zanu PF dictatorship a.s.a.p. or the regime will drag the nation into the abyss!



All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

26 mins ago | 22 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 7590 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

6 hrs ago | 2610 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

6 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

6 hrs ago | 983 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

6 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

6 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

6 hrs ago | 3850 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

6 hrs ago | 2014 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

6 hrs ago | 807 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

6 hrs ago | 4016 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

6 hrs ago | 799 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

6 hrs ago | 595 Views

Courts resume business

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

7 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

17 hrs ago | 3569 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

18 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

18 hrs ago | 1781 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

18 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

19 hrs ago | 701 Views

No bailout for Zimbabwe: Mthuli Ncube

20 hrs ago | 2911 Views

Welshman Ncube told to quit politics

22 hrs ago | 4842 Views

'ZANU PF is now a terrorist organisation' says Zhuwao

23 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Former ZPRA commander forms new party

24 hrs ago | 4348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days