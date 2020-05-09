Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

Opinion / Columnist

Politicians with a self serving agenda must not be given any chance to trample on people's struggle or shrinking the democratic space in the country.Zimbabweans must reject and dispose of political members who are bent on derailing the peoples progress once they are voted into power and come to seek for re-election when they have actually done nothing. Such political malcontents risk putting the last nail into their political casket. Good riddance.It is so sad to learn that there are some opposition members the likes of Engineer Elias Mudzuri, Douglas Mwonzora , Thokozani Khupe and Morgen Komichi are working in carhoots with Zanu PF in trying to weaken or dismantle the struggle of the people who have suffered the brunt of poor leadership, governance and corruption. These people are too weak to destroy the Zanu PF's viginity.They have sold out the people's struggle because of their love of the few pennies of silver.Instead of those in power to focus on fixing the economy we have seen them indirectly and dubiously conniving with these opposition leaders to day light robbing of the people's struggle resulting in the engine of democracy failing to crank. Theirs is a jump start vehicle.Concentrating on weakening the opposition will definitely face the resistance from the owners of the struggle. The bone of contention here is about fixing the sick economy not ambushing the opposition and raping its golden ideas. The country's inflation is hovering above 500%. This is the greatest betrayal of the people's struggle.Surprisingly Mr Douglas Mwonzora has now become a darling of the revolutionary party and enjoying more air space and time on both the print and electronic media than before. The moment people start kissing a thief that is the time they should start counting their teeth before they retire to bed.Zimbabweans are not stupid and do understand the political phenomena of the country. It is on public domain that Thokozani Khupe said she is in politics for money and nothing more. So no sane Zimbabwean can allow her to play tomfoolery to the nation.Its time to count real democrats who will fight battles and resist any attempts or manipulations by political shenanigans to completely decimate tenets of democracy by slowly injecting the Chinese model of politics- one party state.Citizens and owners of the struggle which are the people have the right to interrogate and question the behaviour of some politicians and put them to task without any fear or favour. Politicians are voted into power by the same people and should be held accountable for whatever they do.Zimbabwe is looking for level headed leadership which is more determined. The opposition must not be built around an individual but around the doctrines and dictates of the party.The leadership must be built on very strong democratic principles.Political grasshoppers, dictatorship and one centre of power have no room in modern day politics and must not be allowed to find a breeding place in a vibrant opposition political party.Zimbabwe needs a progressive opposition which is transparent, accountable with zero tolerance to corruption and which will refuse to be paid pipers of the enemies of the people's struggle. It must be organic.A strong opposition party must tow along the lines of the peoples' struggles. If Thokozani Khupe was sincere in serving the people she could have rallied behind Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 election hence her poor performance.We have young people with brilliant ideas who want to serve this beautiful country.Communism does not work in Zinbabawe. The ruling party cannot lead this nation through cheap propaganda.The country needs a solidified opposition political party which is ready to take off and take the reigns of leadership but it must fasten and tighten its belts in order to see a very big picture of where the country is going.ContactsFacebook - Leonard KoniTwitter - @LeokoniWhatsapp - +27616868508Email - konileonard606@gmail.com