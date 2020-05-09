Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

1 hr ago | Views
Politicians with a self serving agenda must not be given any chance to trample on people's struggle or shrinking the democratic space in the country.

Zimbabweans must reject and dispose of political members  who are bent on derailing the peoples progress once they are voted into power and come to seek for re-election when they have actually done nothing. Such political malcontents risk putting the last nail into their political casket. Good riddance.

It is so sad to learn that there are some opposition members the likes of Engineer Elias Mudzuri, Douglas Mwonzora , Thokozani Khupe and Morgen Komichi are working in carhoots with Zanu PF in trying to weaken or dismantle the struggle of the people who have suffered the brunt of poor leadership,  governance and corruption. These people are too weak to destroy the Zanu PF's viginity.

They have sold out the people's struggle because of their love of the few pennies of silver.

Instead of those in power to focus on fixing the economy we have seen them indirectly and dubiously conniving with these opposition leaders to day light robbing of the people's struggle resulting in the engine of democracy failing to crank. Theirs is a jump start vehicle.

Concentrating on weakening the opposition will definitely face the resistance from the owners of the struggle. The bone of contention here is about fixing the sick economy not ambushing the opposition and raping its golden ideas. The country's inflation is hovering above 500%. This is the greatest betrayal of the people's struggle.

Surprisingly Mr Douglas Mwonzora has now become a darling of the revolutionary party and enjoying more air space and time on both the print and electronic media than before. The moment people start kissing a thief that is the time they should start counting their teeth before they retire to bed.

Zimbabweans are not stupid and do understand the political phenomena of the country. It is on public domain that Thokozani Khupe said she is in politics for money and nothing more. So no sane Zimbabwean can allow her to play tomfoolery to the nation.

Its time to count real democrats who will fight battles and resist any attempts or manipulations by political shenanigans to completely decimate tenets of democracy by slowly injecting the Chinese model of politics- one party state.

Citizens and owners of the struggle which are the people have the right to interrogate and question the behaviour of some politicians and put them to task without any fear or favour. Politicians are voted into power by the same people and should be held accountable for whatever they do.

Zimbabwe is looking for level headed leadership which is more determined. The opposition must not be built around an individual but around the doctrines and dictates of the party.

The leadership must be built on very strong democratic principles.

Political grasshoppers, dictatorship and one centre of power have no room in modern day politics and must not be allowed to find a breeding place in a vibrant opposition political party.

Zimbabwe needs a progressive opposition which is  transparent,  accountable with zero tolerance to corruption and which will refuse to be paid pipers of the enemies of the people's struggle. It must be organic.

A strong opposition party must tow along the lines of the peoples' struggles. If Thokozani Khupe was sincere in serving the people she could have rallied behind Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 election hence her poor performance.

We have young people with brilliant ideas who want to serve this beautiful country.

Communism does not work in Zinbabawe. The ruling party cannot lead this nation through cheap propaganda.The country needs a solidified opposition political party which is ready to take off and take the reigns of leadership but it must fasten and tighten its belts in order to see a very big picture of where the country is going.

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
Whatsapp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com



Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

2 mins ago | 1 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

10 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

16 mins ago | 20 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

27 mins ago | 28 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

28 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa ready for war

37 mins ago | 299 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

41 mins ago | 188 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 9375 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

8 hrs ago | 3050 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

8 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

8 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4590 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 679 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

8 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

8 hrs ago | 4350 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

8 hrs ago | 2368 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

8 hrs ago | 801 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

8 hrs ago | 887 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

8 hrs ago | 305 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

8 hrs ago | 4800 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

8 hrs ago | 876 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

8 hrs ago | 622 Views

Courts resume business

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

8 hrs ago | 897 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

8 hrs ago | 923 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

8 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

8 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

19 hrs ago | 3703 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

20 hrs ago | 1816 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

20 hrs ago | 728 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

20 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

21 hrs ago | 715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days