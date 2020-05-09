Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

Opinion / Columnist

MDC official Douglas Mwonzora who made headlines last week by firing the Chamisa led Members of Parliament has wished Chamisa's Allay Amos Chibaya a speedy recovery after he was involved in an accident yesterday."Just learnt of the involvement of my brother Amos Chibaya in an accident.I have just talked to him wishing him a speedy recovery.We are brothers and we are family first and foremost," Mwonzora said via Twitter.Chibaya is the organising Secretary for MDC Alliance and was involved in an accident with a CIO operative Norman Kujoka as he was driving towards Zvishavane on Sunday afternoon.