Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

MDC official Douglas Mwonzora who made headlines last week by firing the Chamisa led Members of Parliament has wished Chamisa's Allay Amos Chibaya a speedy recovery after he was involved in an accident yesterday.

"Just learnt of the involvement of my brother Amos Chibaya in an accident.I have just talked to him wishing him a speedy recovery.We are brothers and we are family first and foremost," Mwonzora said via Twitter.

Chibaya is the organising Secretary for MDC Alliance and  was involved in an accident with a CIO operative Norman Kujoka as he was driving towards Zvishavane on Sunday afternoon.




Source - Byo24News
