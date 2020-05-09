Opinion / Columnist
Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well
28 secs ago | Views
MDC official Douglas Mwonzora who made headlines last week by firing the Chamisa led Members of Parliament has wished Chamisa's Allay Amos Chibaya a speedy recovery after he was involved in an accident yesterday.
"Just learnt of the involvement of my brother Amos Chibaya in an accident.I have just talked to him wishing him a speedy recovery.We are brothers and we are family first and foremost," Mwonzora said via Twitter.
Chibaya is the organising Secretary for MDC Alliance and was involved in an accident with a CIO operative Norman Kujoka as he was driving towards Zvishavane on Sunday afternoon.
"Just learnt of the involvement of my brother Amos Chibaya in an accident.I have just talked to him wishing him a speedy recovery.We are brothers and we are family first and foremost," Mwonzora said via Twitter.
Chibaya is the organising Secretary for MDC Alliance and was involved in an accident with a CIO operative Norman Kujoka as he was driving towards Zvishavane on Sunday afternoon.
Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.