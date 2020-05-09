Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

23 secs ago | Views
Ian Smith is the devil in demand right now in Zimbabwe. If he were to wake up from the dead and contest Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa or any other Shona leader in a free and fair election, he would win with a shocking majority.

Of course, his hands are not clean. He must cleanse himself of racism and white superiority. But compared to the current genocidists, rapists, corrupt thieves, tribalists, terrorists, conspirators, coup specialists, election riggers, promotors of Shona suprimacism and economic wreckers, he is an angel.

Shona majority rule which hides behind the face mask of black majority rule, has failed dismally. It can be proved with tangible evidence that Zimbabwe is one of the failed African states that fell head first soon after regaining independence. Here is the country which was not supposed to be taken from the whites. A man with a good economic management track record like Ian Smith is needed urgently to save both the country and clueless Shona supremacists from self created economic misery.

The economy is suffocating to death in the intensive care unit.  The first Shona tribal clan to rule Zimbabwe, the Zezuru whose looting slogan is "Zezuru  unconquerable!", condemned the economy to the ICU through corruption- 37 years of unfettered looting and plundering. The second Shona tribal clan to take over political power in Zimbabwe, the Karanga which goes by the looting slogan, " chinu chedu!" ,failed before it even started.

It has a lot in common with the Zezuru. They are both identifiable by the same traits ie DNA of corruption and theft, tribalism, witchcraft, insatiable appetite for money and nice life funded with proceeds of corruption. The other slogan of theirs, "its our time to eat!", confirms that they are in government only to steal whatever that remains and enrich themselves. Nothing else.

Seeing the sorry state in which Zimbabwe is right now, both young and old Zimbabweans curse the day Zimbabwe got its independence from Rhodesians.

Zimbabwe, created in the image of Rhodesia but named after ruins, is a failed state without its own currency, soaring and unpayable dept of over US$ 20 billion,  95% unemployment rate and  infrastructure  that is falling apart, with potholes that can swallow a whole car.

In its current state , Zimbabwe smells like a rotten rat. Even Shonas who claim self entitlement to it are now running away, becoming a heavy burden to neighbouring countries. Who ever imagined that Gideon Gono would leave Zimbabwe and look for a job in South Africa?

It is not surprising that while Matabele are advocating for the restoration of Matabeleland state, many Shona people who otherwise claim to be more Zimbabwean than others are openly calling for the come back of Rhodesians.

Retired Brigadier General, Agrippa Mutambara had this to say when he addressed a rally in Mutare in 2017, "The level of oppression we fought against during the white minority rule was better than what we are currently experiencing from our own government." Look who is admiring Rhodesia and denouncing Zimbabwe in one sentence!
This is not just someone speaking. It is a whole war veteran who risked own life fighting for the independence of Zimbabwe.

If war vets no longer believe in Zimbabwe that they fought for, who will? If Shona people who claim to be more Zimbabwean than others no longer believe in Zimbabwe, openly calling for the reinstatement of Rhodesia, who wants to be a Zimbabwean then?

Matabele are not Zimbabweans.  As a matter of fact we feel so embarrassed to be referred to as Zimbabweans.

Matabeleland restoration cause is justified. At this point in time we do not care how we achieve our independence from oppressive Shona supremacists.

We warn our violent oppressors who behave like Goliath, an idiot who thought of himself as invincible and embarrassed his mother and wife when he fell at the hands of young and inexperienced David.

Brutalising Matabele women in Cowdray Park  is a very cosltly joy ride for Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe government. That is tribal motivated stupidity we need to charge the revolutionary undercurrents.

Dying in the battle field while protecting and defending our innocent sisters and mothers, children and old people, is an honorable thing.

We will shoot to kill for our Independence!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube
MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs


Source - Israel Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

9 mins ago | 9 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

14 mins ago | 17 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

26 mins ago | 24 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Chamisa ready for war

36 mins ago | 284 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

39 mins ago | 178 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 9358 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

8 hrs ago | 3045 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

8 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

8 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4587 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

8 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

8 hrs ago | 4345 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

8 hrs ago | 2365 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

8 hrs ago | 801 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

8 hrs ago | 887 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

8 hrs ago | 305 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

8 hrs ago | 4789 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

8 hrs ago | 875 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

8 hrs ago | 622 Views

Courts resume business

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

8 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

8 hrs ago | 160 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

8 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

19 hrs ago | 3703 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

20 hrs ago | 1814 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

20 hrs ago | 728 Views

MDC condemns police beating of Ndebele women

20 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Cassava unveils Sasai TeamTalk with free calls on Sundays

21 hrs ago | 715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days