Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

19 secs ago | Views
Allow me to express my dismay at Shingi's seemingly hard hitting sermon this past Sunday. To begin with, Shingi is a member of the PAC. At the PAC meeting, he will be dinning and winning with the same man he equates to the Present day Pharaoh. In addition, Shingi is seemingly attacking the present government from the pulpit - religion and politics are polarizing; they deal with deeply personal matters that are close to our passions.

Shingi must do the right thing and resign from the PAC immediately. Zimbabwean people are wising up. In my case, I have been observing Zimbabwean politics for the longest time and there is nothing new here; just old wine in a new bottle.

What saddens me is the brazenness of someone calling himself a pastor to come out in the open and try to play the Jah Prazah "mudhara vachauya front." What Shingi is doing is absurd. As a PAC member, he is privileged to certain information and he cannot use that information as a message from God. Whatever he picked from PAC, whatever it is, factionalism, military unrest, infighting, whatever, he must leave God out of it.

The government must arrest this guy if they have nothing to do with his message because he is inciting violence. Gullible youths will try to fill the streets and lives will be lost. Shingi will have blood on his hands but as we all know, if he is a messenger, he will end up as one of our ministers: a gift for a hatchet job well done.

To the youths of Zimbabwe, I say stay away from the streets. Find yourselves better ways of feeding your families - Zimbabwe is under military rule therefore thinking and hoping a mass uprising will work is nothing but a pipe dream. There are so many ways of getting yourselves out of your current situation than hid to Shingi's call of an uprising. If this was real or if these words had come from someone who represent a credible threat to the current government, there would have been arrests as we speak.


Source - Sam Wezhira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

GBV cases soar during lockdown

7 mins ago | 7 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

9 mins ago | 26 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

17 mins ago | 35 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

23 mins ago | 37 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

34 mins ago | 42 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

35 mins ago | 40 Views

Chamisa ready for war

44 mins ago | 367 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

48 mins ago | 240 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 9459 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

8 hrs ago | 3057 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

8 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

8 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4619 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

8 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

8 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

8 hrs ago | 4360 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

8 hrs ago | 2377 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

8 hrs ago | 605 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

8 hrs ago | 893 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

8 hrs ago | 4839 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Courts resume business

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

8 hrs ago | 928 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

8 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

8 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

8 hrs ago | 883 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

9 hrs ago | 661 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

19 hrs ago | 3713 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

20 hrs ago | 3550 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

20 hrs ago | 1817 Views

A new sensational novel by Simingenkosi Nkala

20 hrs ago | 728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days