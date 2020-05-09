'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

Opinion / Columnist

"Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti says government should audit all donations made towards curbing the spread of coronavirus to ensure that all those who abused the contributions are brought to book," reported Daily News."This comes amid fears that several people with connections to the government are siphoning off the donations for their personal gain."This is just Tendai Biti blubbering to get attention!Tendai Biti, of all people, should know that Zanu PF is accountable to no one. How many millions of dollars are being looted every month from Marange and Chiadzwa Diamonds Fields. He, as the Minister of Finance 2008 to 2013, knew about the looting and also knew this was a closed book.Even when the regime has allowed the auditors to go through the regime's books and large sums of money have disappeared; no one has ever been held to account.If Zimbabwe is serious about having a democratically accountable government then the starting point has to be with elections. We must implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.Tendai Biti and his MDC friends had the golden opportunity to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They were busy enjoying the trappings of high office; the ministerial limos, the generous salaries, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc.; they forgot about implementing the reforms.Not content with having sold-out during the 2008 GNU, Tendai Biti and his fellow MDC leaders have gone on to participate in the flawed and illegitimate elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the elections and, worse still, that by participating they were giving credibility to the illegal process and some modicum of legitimacy to the Zanu PF regime.In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe, David Coltart, former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the GNU, gave details of how Zanu PF was flouted the electoral rules in the upcoming 2013 elections. It was clear the elections would not be free, fair and credible and yet he and his fellow MDC friends did not withdraw out of selfish greed."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," wrote Senator Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Many donors have been reluctant to give Zimbabwe any aid because they know the Zanu PF regime will loot the donations just as readily as the regime loots everything else.The World Bank gave Zimbabwe US$7 million covid-19 financial assistance, a fraction compared to what the Bank gave other nation. And even then, the aid was granted on condition "strict transparency and accountability measures" were applied; precisely because everyone knows this Zanu PF regime is not to be trusted!So Tendai Biti not only knows this Zanu PF regime is not accountable but he has never demanded accountability of the billions of dollars the regime has been looting in Marange diamonds and, worst of all, has helped the regime rig the elections to deny the people their right to hold the regime to democratic account. He is now posturing demanding accountability over donated covid-19 aid, know that the donors have demanded accountability! What a pathetic hypocrite!