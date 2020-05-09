Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Covid-19 aid must be audited' says Biti - hypocrite, why you helping loot and rig elections

52 secs ago | Views
"Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti says government should audit all donations made towards curbing the spread of coronavirus to ensure that all those who abused the contributions are brought to book," reported Daily News.

"This comes amid fears that several people with connections to the government are siphoning off the donations for their personal gain."
This is just Tendai Biti blubbering to get attention!

Tendai Biti, of all people, should know that Zanu PF is accountable to no one. How many millions of dollars are being looted every month from Marange and Chiadzwa Diamonds Fields. He, as the Minister of Finance 2008 to 2013, knew about the looting and also knew this was a closed book.

Even when the regime has allowed the auditors to go through the regime's books and large sums of money have disappeared; no one has ever been held to account.  

If Zimbabwe is serious about having a democratically accountable government then the starting point has to be with elections. We must implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.

Tendai Biti and his MDC friends had the golden opportunity to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They were busy enjoying the trappings of high office; the ministerial limos, the generous salaries, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc.; they forgot about implementing the reforms.

Not content with having sold-out during the 2008 GNU, Tendai Biti and his fellow MDC leaders have gone on to participate in the flawed and illegitimate elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the elections and, worse still, that by participating they were giving credibility to the illegal process and some modicum of legitimacy to the Zanu PF regime.

In his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of tyranny in Zimbabwe, David Coltart, former MDC – Ncube Senator and Minister of Education in the GNU, gave details of how Zanu PF was flouted the electoral rules in the upcoming 2013 elections. It was clear the elections would not be free, fair and credible and yet he and his fellow MDC friends did not withdraw out of selfish greed.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," wrote Senator Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

Many donors have been reluctant to give Zimbabwe any aid because they know the Zanu PF regime will loot the donations just as readily as the regime loots everything else.

The World Bank gave Zimbabwe US$7 million covid-19 financial assistance, a fraction compared to what the Bank gave other nation. And even then, the aid was granted on condition "strict transparency and accountability measures" were applied; precisely because everyone knows this Zanu PF regime is not to be trusted!

So Tendai Biti not only knows this Zanu PF regime is not accountable but he has never demanded accountability of the billions of dollars the regime has been looting in Marange diamonds and, worst of all, has helped the regime rig the elections to deny the people their right to hold the regime to democratic account. He is now posturing demanding accountability over donated covid-19 aid, know that the donors have demanded accountability! What a pathetic hypocrite!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shingi Muyeza must do the right thing: Resign from the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC)

6 mins ago | 9 Views

GBV cases soar during lockdown

12 mins ago | 10 Views

If Ian Smith rises from the dead & contest Mnangagwa, he would win with majority

14 mins ago | 39 Views

COVID-19: Urgent Need for African Governments to Upgrade the Health Systems

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Mwonzora wishes injured Chibaya well

23 mins ago | 44 Views

WATCH: UK police use taser gun to arrest Zim man for drunken driving

28 mins ago | 47 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF's analysis of the chaos in the MDC Alliance

39 mins ago | 58 Views

'Zanu-PF enjoys having MDC around and doesn't wish them bad'

40 mins ago | 52 Views

Chamisa ready for war

50 mins ago | 424 Views

Chamisa claims CIO plot to 'eliminate' Chibaya after accident

53 mins ago | 277 Views

Time for the opposition to tighten its belts

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Man breaks into a tuckshop steals groceries

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Sewage contaminated Khami Dam water for drinking, as BCC goes back to 'objectionable' plan

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mthulisi Maphosa set for Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Trump's covid-19 response 'is an absolute disaster' (so is ED's) - Americans can boot him out (we stuck)

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Boy collapses and dies after being intimidated by soldiers

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Citizens highly un able to survive during lock down

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Another blow for Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 9511 Views

MDC legislators risk losing their parliamentary positions and benefits

8 hrs ago | 3067 Views

COVID-19 pandemic piles pressure on 'dollar-a-day' survivors

8 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chiredzi residents resist eviction for lucerne project

8 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Khupe sets up committee to investigate Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4650 Views

Zimbabwe's embassies in dire straits

8 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Covid-19 donations must be audited, says Biti

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe govt fearful of new coronavirus hit

8 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T ouster

8 hrs ago | 4375 Views

Change is nigh, says Mnangagwa's adviser

8 hrs ago | 2385 Views

'Maize meal price won't change until monthend'

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

'16 varsity lecturers share one small office'

8 hrs ago | 805 Views

Polad member evicted over US$40 rental arrears

8 hrs ago | 895 Views

Pursuit for change must not result in another autocracy

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Recalling MDC Alliance MPs: Mudenda scored own goal

8 hrs ago | 4874 Views

Opposition caught in ethical dilemma

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Govt threatens to deregister ‘extortionist' private schools

8 hrs ago | 626 Views

Courts resume business

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1 million

8 hrs ago | 902 Views

'Brutal' shona cops face internal discipline

8 hrs ago | 929 Views

Madlela, Cite drop Covid-19 awareness video

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chamisa's suicidal response to internal storms

8 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Zimbabwe embarks on intensive spraying to curb malaria

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

MDC: Imperial project failing to grow from student activism

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

No load shedding during lockdown

9 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe not funding terrorism, says RBZ chief

9 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwean film 'Cook Off' in milestone Netflix deal

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Hungry villagers disturbing Mutodi's sleep

9 hrs ago | 891 Views

Wanted fugitives among returnees

9 hrs ago | 664 Views

'Bulawayo police implementing Gukurahundi 3'

19 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Zimbabweans detained at Beitbridge border

20 hrs ago | 3553 Views

Miner crashed to death by a harmer mill

20 hrs ago | 1818 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days