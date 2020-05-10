Chamisa should take some life and death lessons from Sudan ...Zimbabweans should brace for sleepless and massive demostrations

Opinion / Columnist

A year ago, protests triggered by a deepening economic crisis broke out in the Sudanese town of Atbara and quickly swept across the country. Four months later, the persistent demonstrations would lead to the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir, whose nearly 30-year rule was marked by conflict, oppression and economic struggles.It took another four months, scores of lives and a series of delicate talks with the military rulers who overthrew al-Bashir for the protesters to achieve a power-sharing deal to set up a transitional administration and steer the country towards civilian rule.Former President Robert Mugabe was removed in a soft coup but the system remained in power, it is not ED that we need to kick out but the whole system, Zimbabwe's politics needs a new breath of life outside Zanu PF political system. Zimbabweans must understand the system that is hindering development and that is the bull in the kraal we need to kill.Dictatorship is a political system characterized by a single ruler, the dictator, or a group of governors (e.g. a party, a junta or a family) whose power is unlimited. Unlike democracy, a dictator does not justify his claim to rule (literally: the right to gain power) by free elections. The condition of the notion dictatorship is its illegitimacy.The only way left to kick out this anti human and evil system called Zanu Pf is through massive and sleepless demonstrations country wide, without that Zanu Pf will continue taking a ride on us until we all die either of hunger or common diseases such as cholera and typhoid. Zanu Pf is not interested in implementing reforms that will make the country eligible to join the Common Wealth.There is a very primitive narrative and mob psychology in Zanu Pf that says we will not reform ourselves out of power, they are not worried about getting back into the Common Wealth or serious political and economic reengagement.Elections have failed to remove this system. The history of rigged elections can be traced back to 2000 until 2018 presidential elections, as much as the people voted in their numbers to remove the late Robert Mugabe as well as the current president Mnangagwa all the democratic efforts were in vain as the system could thwart any effort one way or the other and by such up to now it has survived through hook or crook.The late Morgan Tsvangirai was bruised left right and center, all in the quest for democracy while thousands of MDC supporters lost their lives for denouncing Robert Mugabe in the ballot box but with all said and done elections have failed to bring a desired government in Zimbabwe and preparing for future elections will be a serious waste of time and resources.When the turbulent and often tragic history of the past decade in North Africa is written, the 2019 pro-democracy revolution in Sudan will likely be considered one of the few bright spots. One of the world's most brutal dictatorships in power for over 30 years was overthrown in a massive nonviolent civil insurrection involving millions of Sudanese. In its place is a liberal technocratic civilian administrationIn addition, three decades of repressive military rule had largely decimated civil society institutions like labour unions and human rights organizations and the reactionary Islamic leadership had put severe restrictions on women over five million Sudanese including many of the country's most educated people, had emigrated.A number of factors contributed to the success of the uprising. These included the regime's weaknesses, as well as the tactics used by the opposition forces.Divisions: To the opposition's advantage, some of the main elements of the repressive apparatus of the regime the police, intelligence, military, and special forces were divided. The opposition did an excellent job of exacerbating those divisions and using them to its own advantage, offering sanctuary for deserting troops, shaming families of the hardline forces, and winning over some junior officers.Incompetence: The state was in many respects weak and incompetent. The economy was in a shambles. This became particularly marked after the country lost access to oil reserves in the south after South Sudan became independent in 2011. Education, transport, health care, agriculture and other basic infrastructure had deteriorated significantly during its three decades in power.Sanctions: international sanctions added to chronic corruption and mismanagement in weakening the economy.Disaffected youth: Young Sudanese had had enough. They felt they had no future and they had nothing more to lose. Interviews with young people during my visit in January revealed a sense of sheer desperation, a sense that "enough is enough".When it came to the movement itself, a number of factors contributed to strengthening its efforts, and making them more effective. Among them were:Scope and scale: While some civil insurrections have largely taken place in the capital with mostly middle class support, the Sudanese revolution took place all over country, in all regions, with diverse class and ethnic participation. Another key component was the fact that popular resistance committees were active in even the poorest neighborhoods.This was in conjunction with the role played by the Sudanese Professionals Association, an alliance of professional trade unions, which played a key leadership role.Building such a broad coalition of forces was vitally important, given the size and complexity of the country.National unity: For decades, the regime had tried to divide Sudanese by North and South, Arab and non-Arab, Muslim and non-Muslim. The pro-democracy protesters recognized that national unity was critical and consciously resisted efforts at divide-and-rule.One example was the regime's efforts at the beginning of the uprising to try and blame the uprising in Khartoum on Furs, the people indigenous to the Darfur region. In response, the largely-Arab but multi-ethnic protesters began chanting "We are all Darfur!" In solidarity, protesters in Al Fashir, the Darfur capital, started chanting "We are all Khartoum!"The role of women: strong leadership from women helped increase the numbers of protesters by encouraging women to join the protests. It also lent credibility to the protests and better popular perception of the movement and its goals by challenging notions that they were violent and dangerous.Nonviolent action: In my view, the single most important factor was possibly the decision to stress nonviolent action.The Sudanese opposition had, on previous occasions, engaged in violent struggles. For example, in 1993 an armed guerrilla movement operating out of bases in Eritrea was launched. But it failed to provoke a more widespread popular uprising and was formally disbanded in 2006. Similarly, protesters turned violent during the civil insurrection of 2013. The uprising was crushed within days after scores of civilian deaths.The choice of peaceful protests, sit-ins and strikes made it difficult for the regime to depict the movement in a negative light. And nonviolence meant that the movement attracted sympathy it would have lost through violent tactics. This swelled the number of people coming out onto the streets.