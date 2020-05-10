Zim media warned against fake news during Covid-19 coverage

Opinion / Columnist

An Australian award winning health journalist Dr Norman Swan challenged Zimbabwean media to be trustworthy to fight disinformation and fake news during Covid 19 global health crisis coverage.Speaking during a webinar meeting hosted by United Nations Development Program in conjunction with National Association of Freelance Journalist, Ministry of Information and other partners last week he said where there is a 'vacuum of trust and knowledge' media must be source of credible information to communities.Swan warned that the public is worried of media and politicians for being 'economic with the truth' at times.He said the best way to get respect among readers, listeners on multi-media approach is to remain accurate, balanced and truthful.Swan added, 'My simple advice to Zimbabwean media that has done well besides economic challenges is to be trustworthy, reliable and accurate to get trust on what you write from your consumers who are not all dump as you may think. Those readers and listeners are intelligent and are waiting to get well informed information for their well-being so that they can decide on their own on what is right or wrong. It is good to give them the truth that may not be liked but will serve them in the future,'Swan saluted Zimbabwean journalists facing very difficult working conditions without resources that he offered to mobilize on behalf of media organizations.Zimbabwe Editors Forum coordinator Njabulo Ncube challenged the media that has been 'urban centric' to report more about the hard to reach places during Covid 19 crisis.Ncube said, 'Zimbabwean media has acquitted well in terms of covering the Covid pandemic besides lack of protective clothing. However, more needs to be done to access rural as the coverage is urban based so that we have helicopter view of the pandemic,'Swan concluded by warning developing counties like Zimbabwe to be wary of donations from China that are not reliable.