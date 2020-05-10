What next if we remove Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF???

Opinion / Columnist

The question is a muti-dollar question which as a nation of Zimbabwe cant provide an answer easily. While it can be generally agreed that many people would like to see ZANU PF going as soon as yesterday, while every minded person can see that ZANU has failed the economy and there is nothing that it can do to remedy the economy, the question will still remain what next if we remove ED and ZANU.Zimbabweans are so divided to the extent that they cannot rally behind one candidate or party for President. It is clear that for now, MDC alliance is the biggest opposition in Zimbabwe at the moment, whether it will manage to maintain the status by 2023 is subject to debate, still under those conditions Chamisa and His party still lack the backing of all the Zimbabweans who have what it takes to remove ED.In 2017 many many were happy that Mugabe was now falling but they forgot to ask themselves the question," what next if we remove Mugabe" many didn't know that Mnangagwa was next and then after the March BOOM it was Mnangagwa promising JOBS JOBS JOBS. Fair and fine time has moved if we remove ED today how will we go forward because from my observations:1)Chamisa have many supporters but there are plenty who does not trust in him and cannot give him the backing.2)There are people who believe in leaders like Nkosana Ncube who have no room to make it to the top seat because they lack the numbers,3)We have people in Zanu who believe ED have failed but still believe it is only their party which can solve the economy,4)There is a huge chunk of people who now feel its high time we do away with ZANU and MDC and have something new.5) we have people inside MDC and ZANU who are now confused with the internal fights.The list can go on and on and this is what is dividing us as Zimbabweans whether its a curse or a blessing it's subject to debate but the position right now is that, not all people are prepared to back one candidate to the highest seat so we are in for it.With regards to other lawful means of removing ZANU on power kkkk there is no way if we are to win an impeachment of ED the law will require ZANU to appoint another president and we all know the hierarchy--ED-Chiwenga-Mohadi-Muchinguri of which all the top 10 of leaders in ZANU l would believe ED is better. Zimbabwe needs a non-political, nonpartisan movement and only that can remove ZANU.Please note that the views expressed here are solely my views and cannot be used as an authority, they can be accepted rejected or debated upon whichever case.