'Tsvangirai was bruised in quest for democracy' says Hakata - Sure, US$4m mansion bribe knocked him out cold

Opinion / Columnist

Dear Knowledge Hakata,"Dictatorship is a political system characterized by a single ruler, the dictator, or a group of governors (e.g. a party, a junta or a family) whose power is unlimited. Unlike democracy, a dictator does not justify his claim to rule (literally: the right to gain power) by free elections. The condition of the notion dictatorship is its illegitimacy," you said.You are spot on there and in characterising Mnangagwa as one such dictator and Zanu PF as a dictatorship. Sadly you took the wrong turn in the next paragraph!"The only way left to kick out this anti human and evil system called Zanu PF is through massive and sleepless demonstrations country wide, without that Zanu PF will continue taking a ride on us until we all die either of hunger or common diseases such as cholera and typhoid," you continued.Massive country wide demonstrations is certainly one way of kicking the Zanu PF dictatorship out of office but it is not the only way. One can escalate the civilian uprising into a fully-fledged armed struggle. After all it was the armed struggle that force Ian Smith and his white minority colonial regime to give up power.Needless to same it was none other than the late Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and the rest of the Zanu PF entourage who waged the war of liberation against colonial oppression and exploitation who have become today’s dictator and the dictatorship.Yesterday’s liberating heroes have transformed into today’s ruthless oppressors! This is indeed the curse of Zimbabwe and, must say, many other African nations.In other words, even if your call for mass demonstrations was answered and Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF dictatorship were finally booted out of office, after 40 years of corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical rule. What guarantee is there the next government will not be an equally corrupt and incompetent mediocre regime, at best, or yet another dictatorship!Indeed, since the people of Zimbabwe has clearly failed to learn from the past and therefore have yet to understand why yesterday’s heroes have metamorphosed into dictators. It is a certainty Zimbabwe’s next government will be a mediocre regime or a dictatorship."There is a very primitive narrative and mob psychology in Zanu PF that says we will not reform ourselves out of power," you said.You can call it what you please but the narrative that Zanu PF would never reform itself out of office is common sense. The real surprise is just how many Zimbabweans out there still, even to this day with all the benefit of hindsight, expected Zanu PF to implement the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU."The late Morgan Tsvangirai was bruised left, right and centre, all in the quest for democracy while thousands of MDC supporters lost their lives for denouncing Robert Mugabe in the ballot box but with all said and done elections have failed to bring a desired government in Zimbabwe and preparing for future elections will be a serious waste of time and resources."Let us just say you where getting carried away there!Whatever bruising Tsvangirai and his fellow MDC leaders received before the 2008 they certainly received none throughout the GNU. When Tsvangirai and friends were sworn in as Prime Minister, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, etc. they were transformed from the champions fighting for democratic change into Zanu PF acolytes.Mugabe saw to it that MDC leaders enjoyed the trappings of high office; the ministerial limos, the generous salaries, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai, etc. And in return MDC kick democratic reforms out of the window."Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" (MDC leaders have learned to enjoy the gravy train highlife, they will never rock the boat!) Zanu PF cronies boasted, when asked why MDC leaders were no implementing any reforms during the GNU!Ever since the 2008 GNU MDC leaders have participated in Zimbabwe’s flawed and illegal elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the elections for the sake of a few gravy train seats Zanu PF was giving away as bait. MDC leaders have been running with the hare, kept up the pretence the party is still fighting for free and fair elections, but hunting with the hounds, share the spoils of the rigged elections with Zanu PF.There are Zimbabweans out there who are refusing to acknowledge the political reality that MDC leaders have already gone through their metamorphic transformation, the same that transformed Mnangagwa from a hero into a dictator per excellence!"The late Morgan Tsvangirai was bruised left, right and centre!" Sure! And the US$ 4 million mansion knocked him out cold! Just as the Blue Roof palatial mansion, the 13 farmers, the extravagant highflier lifestyle, etc., knocked the late liberation war hero, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, out cold too!Knowledge, you need to wake-up from this nationwide 40-year sloth-like slumber. If we are ever to get out of this hell-on-earth Zanu PF and MDC have landed us into then we be smart enough by now to break this vicious cycle of yesterday’s liberator becoming today’s dictator. At the very least, we should be smart enough to know when a liberator has metamorphosised into a dictator!