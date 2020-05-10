Latest News Editor's Choice


Charamba, Tomana join diplomatic service

Former Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana and former police spokesperson Mrs Charity Charamba have been appointed into the diplomatic service and are part of a group that is undergoing training at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa, Harare.

Mr Tomana was removed from his post in 2007, but was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the courts, while Mrs Charamba retired from the police in 2018.

The two and Dr Nancy Saungweme, another ambassador-designate and a senior Zanu PF member from Manicaland, are part of the group that includes tourism attaches and officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Source - the herald
