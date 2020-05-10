Remembering Leonard Dembo

Opinion / Columnist

On a very beautiful Saturday morning in February 1982 I was very young by then but could understand and comprehend what was happening.My father used to have a record player which was like a small bag which one would close, lock it and carry it where ever they wanted to go. From that record player he used to play music from the late Leonard Dembo.Dembo's music backed by Barura Express incorporated traditional Shona sayings in his lyrics, his musical style was rhumba-based, played on electric guitars tuned to emulate the characteristic sounds of the mbira.There are such tracks like Nzungu Ndamenya, Gire, Sharai which left revellers clamouring for more. I used to listen to one of his greatest hit song 'Matsotsi' literally meaning thieves, Venenziya which was about a very young beautiful lady who was growing up and becoming so attractive.Born on 6 February 1959, Zimbabwean musical guruLeonard Mara Tazvivinga Dembo whose birth name Kwangwari Gwaendepi was one of the greatest musician ever produced in Zimbabwe and his music still transcends throughout all age groups including the born frees because of its rich in social, political and economic ills.Zimbabwe is going through a lot of economic, political and social challenges and listening to the late Leonard Dembo's music really leaves someone relieved of their social ills.Leonard Dembo started with a band called Outsiders then later formed The Barura Express in 1985.The best ever musician and legend to emerge in Zimbabwean music industry. I don't think there is someone who can match his musical career.He was the greatest composer, singer, vocalist, guitarist par excellency.I grew up listening to his music and it was so educative. It gave me hope and taught me to be always tenacious and not ever quit.I attended some of his shows at Kamwaza Hall in a small shanty township called Raffingora in Mashonaland West Province where he used to perform. I would love to go and stand at the front to see how he was strummimg the guitar.One of his touching song was about a poor mother and her children where he was describing how tough it was for her to take care and look after her children under very harsh economic conditions.The album was produced in 1985 and it was a favourite to most women in Zimbabwe who faced the challenges of taking care of their siblings. His lyrics were pregnant with deep vernacular language Shona for example 'Chidhidhi kuteta hundi mwoyo uri kumakoto'Nhamo Moto came in 1986 when I was doing my grade 6 at Raffingora Primary school. I can vividly remember how my parents were finding it difficult to take care of us. Whenever I listened to this song, it gave me strength and hope and pushed me to work very hard at school. Sure real challenges in life were like a burning fire and it was not time to quit but to soldier on.Dembo released another thankful song in 1987 titled 'Chidiki Chaunacho'. This was a song where he encouraged people to accept whatever the little they got from God and learn to appreaciate whoever gave them.Kukura kwedu, Kuziva Ambuya huudzwa ,Ruva Rashe, Kukura Hakutane and Sheri Unodada such tracts were a marvel to listen.In 1991 that is when he produced a scorcher masterpiece called Chitekete. According to reports, on its release, Chitekete album sold 100 000 copies in the first three months. In 1996 the title track Chitekete became the only Zimbabwean song to be played during the Miss World Pageant in Namibia.In 1987 there was a hit song called Dudzai a lover whom Leonard Dembo described as the most lovable woman who was playing games with him and Dembo was pleading with the lady to come open and tell him that she had lost love to him.He sang about corruption in his debut song called 'Chinyemu'. He blasted a lot of government officials who were involved in corruption and were short changing the people through high taxation.