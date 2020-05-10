VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

Opinion / Columnist

A leading network of human rights organizations in Zimbabwe, that advocate the promotion and protection of human rights has an exciting new opening for a suitably qualified person to fill in the position of Executive Director. The Executive Director is the key management lead-er, responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organi-zation. Other key duties include providing secretarial service to the Board, fundraising, coor-dination of the membership and safeguarding the organisation's image. The position reports directly to the Board. This is a full-time position, and the starting date will be negotiated with the successful candidate. The position is based in Harare.The ideal candidate shall have a minimum Masters' degree in Law (International Law or Hu-man Rights Law is an added advantage), Social Sciences or equivalent. He or she must pos-sess excellent research and analytical skills, extensive knowledge of human rights law and transitional justice as well as excellent coordination skills. The candidate must have demon-strable experience in national, regional and international lobbying and advocacy, working for or extensively engaging with the State actors and civil society. We are looking for someone who is a leader, with strong interpersonal skills and passionate about human rights. He or she must be a team player, able to work with membership and keen on engaging in public advocacy and working in a collaborative way to deliver high quality work on time. He or she must have a minimum of 8 years relevant experience, 5 years of which must have been at a senior managerial level.GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES1) Board Governance and the Membership: Works with the Board in order to fulfill the organization's mission. Responsible for adherence to corporate governance procedures at secretariat level; communicating effectively with the Board and the membership; and provid-ing, in a timely and accurate manner, all information necessary for the Board and member-ship to function properly and to make informed decisions.2) Financial Performance and Viability: Develops resources sufficient to ensure the fi-nancial health of the organization. Duties include:· Fundraising and developing other revenues necessary to support the organisation's mission.· Ensuring fiscal integrity including submission to the Board of a proposed annual budg-et and quarterly financial statements, which accurately reflect the financial condition of the organization.· Fiscal management that generally anticipates operating within the approved budget; ensuring maximum resource utilization, and maintenance of the organization in a posi-tive financial position.3) Organization's Mission and Strategy: Works with the membership, Board and staff to ensure that the mission is fulfilled through programs, strategic planning and community out-reach.4) Organization's Operations: Oversees and implements appropriate resources to en-sure that the operations of the organization are appropriate. This includes ensuring the hiring and retention of competent and qualified personnel. Also oversees compliance with organiza-tional policies and procedures.ACTUAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES· Report to and work closely with the Board to seek their involvement in policy deci-sions, fundraising and to increase the overall visibility of the organization.· Supervise and collaborate with organization staff and membership in ensuring a member-centric program implementation.· Strategic planning and implementation.· Planning and operation of annual budget.· Serve as organisation's spokesperson on programming issues and as may be dele-gated by the Board.· Establish and maintain relationships with various local and international organizations and utilize those relationships to strategically enhance the organisation's Mission.· Engage in fundraising and developing other revenues.· Establishing employment and administrative policies and procedures for all functions and for the day-to-day operation of the organization.· Review and approve contracts for services for staff.· Other duties as assigned by the Board.PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED· Minimum Masters' degree in Law (International Law, Human Rights Law are an added advantage) or Social Sciences or equivalent.· Demonstrable commitment to human rights and rule of law.· Transparent and high integrity leadership.· Five or more years senior non-profit management experience.· Experience and skill in working with a Board of Directors.· High level strategic thinking and planning. Ability to envision and convey the organiza-tion's strategic future to the staff, board and donors.· Ability to effectively communicate the organization's mission to donors, volunteers and the overall community.· Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff.· Active fundraising experience. Excellent donor relations skills and understanding of the funding community.· Previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of in-fluence including funders, partner agencies and volunteers.· Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program development and task facilitation.· Strong financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and reporting.· Strong written and oral communication skills.· Strong public speaking ability.· Strong work ethic with a high degree of energy.APPLICATIONSApplications close on 30 May 2020 and should be addressed, with CV, a cover let-ter and the names and contact details of at least three referees to:To: Chairperson of the Human Resources CommitteeRef: Executive DirectorBy email: consortiumrecruit@gmail.comOnly shortlisted candidates will be contacted.