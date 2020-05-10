Latest News Editor's Choice


VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

A leading network of human rights organizations in Zimbabwe, that advocate the promotion and protection of human rights has an exciting new opening for a suitably qualified person to fill in the position of Executive Director. The Executive Director is the key management lead-er, responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organi-zation. Other key duties include providing secretarial service to the Board, fundraising, coor-dination of the membership and safeguarding the organisation's image. The position reports directly to the Board. This is a full-time position, and the starting date will be negotiated with the successful candidate. The position is based in Harare.

The ideal candidate shall have a minimum Masters' degree in Law (International Law or Hu-man Rights Law is an added advantage), Social Sciences or equivalent. He or she must pos-sess excellent research and analytical skills, extensive knowledge of human rights law and transitional justice as well as excellent coordination skills. The candidate must have demon-strable experience in national, regional and international lobbying and advocacy, working for or extensively engaging with the State actors and civil society. We are looking for someone who is a leader, with strong interpersonal skills and passionate about human rights. He or she must be a team player, able to work with membership and keen on engaging in public advocacy and working in a collaborative way to deliver high quality work on time. He or she must have a minimum of 8 years relevant experience, 5 years of which must have been at a senior managerial level.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1)  Board Governance and the Membership:  Works with the Board in order to fulfill the organization's mission. Responsible for adherence to corporate governance procedures at secretariat level; communicating effectively with the Board and the membership; and provid-ing, in a timely and accurate manner, all information necessary for the Board and member-ship to function properly and to make informed decisions.
2)   Financial Performance and Viability:  Develops resources sufficient to ensure the fi-nancial health of the organization. Duties include:
·    Fundraising and developing other revenues necessary to support the organisation's mission.
·    Ensuring fiscal integrity including submission to the Board of a proposed annual budg-et and quarterly financial statements, which accurately reflect the financial condition of the organization.
·    Fiscal management that generally anticipates operating within the approved budget; ensuring maximum resource utilization, and maintenance of the organization in a posi-tive financial position.
3)   Organization's Mission and Strategy:  Works with the membership, Board and staff to ensure that the mission is fulfilled through programs, strategic planning and community out-reach.
4)   Organization's Operations: Oversees and implements appropriate resources to en-sure that the operations of the organization are appropriate. This includes ensuring the hiring and retention of competent and qualified personnel. Also oversees compliance with organiza-tional policies and procedures.

ACTUAL JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
·    Report to and work closely with the Board to seek their involvement in policy deci-sions, fundraising and to increase the overall visibility of the organization.
·    Supervise and collaborate with organization staff and membership in ensuring a member-centric program implementation.
·    Strategic planning and implementation.
·    Planning and operation of annual budget.
·    Serve as organisation's spokesperson on programming issues and as may be dele-gated by the Board.
·    Establish and maintain relationships with various local and international organizations and utilize those relationships to strategically enhance the organisation's Mission.
·    Engage in fundraising and developing other revenues.
·    Establishing employment and administrative policies and procedures for all functions and for the day-to-day operation of the organization.
·    Review and approve contracts for services for staff.
·    Other duties as assigned by the Board.

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED  
·    Minimum Masters' degree in Law (International Law, Human Rights Law are an added advantage) or Social Sciences or equivalent.
·    Demonstrable commitment to human rights and rule of law.
·    Transparent and high integrity leadership.
·    Five or more years senior non-profit management experience.
·    Experience and skill in working with a Board of Directors.
·    High level strategic thinking and planning. Ability to envision and convey the organiza-tion's strategic future to the staff, board and donors.
·    Ability to effectively communicate the organization's mission to donors, volunteers and the overall community.
·    Demonstrated ability to oversee and collaborate with staff.
·    Active fundraising experience. Excellent donor relations skills and understanding of the funding community.
·    Previous success in establishing relationships with individuals and organizations of in-fluence including funders, partner agencies and volunteers.
·    Solid organizational abilities, including planning, delegating, program development and task facilitation.
·    Strong financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and reporting.
·    Strong written and oral communication skills.
·    Strong public speaking ability.
·    Strong work ethic with a high degree of energy.

APPLICATIONS

Applications close on 30 May 2020 and should be addressed, with CV, a cover let-ter and the names and contact details of at least three referees to:

To: Chairperson of the Human Resources Committee
Ref: Executive Director
By email: consortiumrecruit@gmail.com

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.



