Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

1 hr ago | Views
Three parliamentarians elected on the MDC-Alliance ticket yesterday defied a boycott and attended a sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement.

The three are Ms Virginia Mafuta (Proportional Representative), David Tekeshe (Makoni Central) and Ms Joyce Makonya (Proportional Representative).

The committee meeting, chaired by Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, was called to hear evidence from officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement on the country's state of preparedness for this winter's cropping season.

The action by the three is an escalation of the wrangling within the opposition party following a Supreme Court judgment that ruled that Mr Nelson Chamisa had illegally ascended to the helm of the MDC-T party following the death of its founding leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Supreme Court also nullified the appointments of Adv Chamisa and Mr Elias Mudzuri as vice presidents and ordered the party to revert to the 2014 structures and call for an elective congress in 90 days with Ms Thokozani Khupe as the interim president.

According to the Supreme Court ruling Mr Douglas Mwonzora reverted to his position as secretary-general and Mr Morgan Komichi to that of chairman. Mr Mwonzora then recalled four legislators among them Mr Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami, Ms Thabitha Khumalo and Ms Lillian Timveos. Mr Chamisa's group then resolved to boycott parliamentary proceedings in solidarity with the recalled four. The group aligned to Mr Chamisa argued that they were no longer members of the MDC-T, but the MDC-Alliance under whose banner they contested last year's elections.

Ms Makonya said she ignored the boycott after being abused by fellow MPs who accused her of backing Mr Mwonzora.

"I was removed from the party WhatsApp group by Lilian Timveos who accused me of backing Mr Mwonzora since we hail from Manicaland province. "I was briefly re-admitted into the group, but was removed again and it was at that point that I realised that a lot of things were happening behind my back," she said.

Asked which of the MDC groups she belonged to, Ms Makonya said: "I belong to the MDC-T that was left behind by Mr Tsvangirai and I stand by the ruling that was made by the Supreme Court."

Another legislator Mr Tekeshe said: "I do not believe I am defying the party directive, but that I am doing what the constituency has directed me to do. During this time of Covid-19, my people need me the most and if I don't come to these platforms they miss out on many things. People think that being in opposition is hatred and enmity, but I think we need to unite."

Asked if he still recognised Mr Chamisa as his leader, Mr Tekeshe said the time was not ripe to declare his allegiance.

"That is a tough one. We will cross the bridge when we get to it. All I can say is that in a democracy, we have the right to make choices and I made the choice to come to Parliament. I am not an MP for the love of politics, but for the love of the people," he said.

Ms Mafuta declined to comment. Wadyajena thanked the opposition members for attending the committee meeting. "We must thank members of the MDC who have come for the committee though there maybe intimidations and harassment, but we thank them for coming to support the committee and do what they were elected to do," he said.

In a related development, Mr Mwonzora yesterday said it was not his party's intention to recall more MPs, but said they would not hesitate to do so to those who disrespected Parliament.

"There is a possibility that other MPs can be recalled from Parliament if they commit offences that deserve a recall or apply for a recall," said Mr Mwonzora.

"That application is by way of actions. Such actions for instance include boycott of parliamentary business during this period when the country is fighting Covid-19. We have to deal with the health situation welfare issues in Zimbabwe and all these require Parliament to be sitting. In this case where we have Covid-19, failure to attend Parliament is an act that warrants a recall from Parliament."

Mr Mwonzora said the party was going ahead with preparations for its congress, which is tentatively set for July 31, 2020. The committee agreed to meet later to enable the Permanent Secretary in the ministry Dr John Basera to attend after he failed to turn up yesterday.

Mr Hwende, who is the secretary-general under Mr Chamisa, said those who attended Parliament yesterday did so out of their own choice.

Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

16 mins ago | 36 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

16 mins ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

17 mins ago | 21 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 20 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

20 mins ago | 30 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

21 mins ago | 20 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

22 mins ago | 21 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

1 hr ago | 301 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

1 hr ago | 253 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

1 hr ago | 124 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 275 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

3 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

10 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

11 hrs ago | 4021 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

11 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

13 hrs ago | 514 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

13 hrs ago | 2870 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

14 hrs ago | 6048 Views

Council starts road signs installations

14 hrs ago | 986 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

15 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

15 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

15 hrs ago | 781 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

17 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

18 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

18 hrs ago | 2014 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

19 hrs ago | 5071 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

19 hrs ago | 11263 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

19 hrs ago | 642 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

19 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

19 hrs ago | 1748 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

19 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

20 hrs ago | 1463 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

20 hrs ago | 5250 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

20 hrs ago | 938 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 3254 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

21 hrs ago | 3280 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

22 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

24 hrs ago | 17324 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 6514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days