Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

1 hr ago | Views
The High Court has declared unconstitutional a Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe exchange control directive converting sums in accounts originally designated in US dollars into accounts designated in Zimbabwe dollars, ordering a bank to pay a particular holder of such an account in foreign currency within seven days.

The ruling is from the lowest level of court that can handle such a matter and it was not known yesterday whether the Reserve Bank would appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court, or perhaps even seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court.

The ruling comes after business partners Ms Penelope Douglas Stone and Mr Richard Harold Stuart Beatie, represented by Mr Tendai Biti, took CABS, RBZ and Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to court over US$142 000 deposited in its business account. The legal fight between the business partners and their bank spilled into the High Court following RBZ exchange control directive RT120/2018 issued on October 4, 2018.

The directive separated the RTGS Foreign Currency Account from a Nostro Foreign Currency Account based on the source of funds. Money from the duo's business could only be paid in bond note and coin, but not in the United States dollar which was the currency in which it was denominated.

The concept of the Nostro Foreign Currency Account came into existence following the RBZ's Monetary Policy Statements of October 1 2028. Justice Happias Zhou granted the duo's application on the grounds that it was legally and morally unjustified for the central bank to change the currency of a bank account by simply renaming it.

He ordered CABS, the duos' bankers, to pay The Stone/Beattie Studio US$142 000 which is the amount that they held in their account in 2016 or transfer it into a "nostro" account nominated by the applicants within 7 days of the judgment.

 The impugned exchange control directive, Justice Zhou ruled had retrospective application, in that it arbitrarily converted an existing United States dollar account balance into something else by arbitrarily imposing an RTGS value on the United States dollar value of the credit balance in the applicants'' account.

"Equality of value is not something that can be arbitrarily or capriciously imposed in the manner that the Governor of the first respondent (CABS) sought to do in relation to the balance in the applicants'' (Stone/Beatie Studio) account," he said. He said it was offensive to any sense of justice that a person who holds money in a bank can wake up on any day to be told that his money means something else different from what it has always been.

"The directive effectively disables any withdrawal of United States dollars from that account. They can only withdraw bond notes," the judge said.

"That reality cannot be altered by renaming the account as an RTGS FCA. This drastic deprivation of existing rights is not what is contemplated by . . . the Constitution of Zimbabwe as constituting regulation of the monetary system, protecting the currency of Zimbabwe and formulating and implementing monetary policy."

The court noted that for the regulations to pass the test of rationality conduct should not only be legally but also morally justified.

"The democratic founding values of accountability, responsiveness, justice and transparency would be violated by a decision which, without recourse to any affected individual, businessperson or investor, changes the currency of money in a bank."

Justice Zhou said if the decision of CABS was to be allowed to stand the effect of it was that the duo's money was now $142 000 which is probably less than 4 percent of its value at the prevailing official rates which the court cannot ignore.

The decision to reduce $142 000 to a small fraction of its value, the court ruled, could not be defended in the values enshrined in the Constitution, as this manifestly violates the right to property. The judge also found that the RTGS is not a foreign currency and wondered how it could have hosted in a foreign currency account.

"The sovereignty of any Government to determine currency cannot extend to arbitrarily changing the currency of money in a bank to another currency as that would not only be unlawful deprivation of property in contravention of the right protected in the Constitution of Zimbabwe but compels a party, the CABS, to breach its contractual obligations," said Justice Zhou.

This, he added, would be contrary to all notions of justice and fairness, and to the rule of law and good governance if the State or the bank was allowed to simply rename money in an account and decide that it has become something else different from what is in the account. The judge said such conduct was an affront to the tenets of the Constitution which binds the State and all institutions, respect "transparency, justice, accountability and responsiveness''.

The value of good governance enshrined in the Constitution demands that a new approach to decision making be embraced by all arms of the government and other public institutions.

"Power must be exercised with sensitivity to fairness and justice, and in a manner that does not unnecessarily deprive persons of their rights," he said.

The exchange control directive was, in the court's view, illegal, irrational and unreasonable for offending against the rule of law and the constitutional values of good governance.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

13 mins ago | 26 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

14 mins ago | 15 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 16 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

17 mins ago | 26 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

18 mins ago | 16 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

20 mins ago | 17 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

1 hr ago | 233 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

1 hr ago | 122 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

1 hr ago | 288 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 257 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

3 hrs ago | 2964 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

10 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

11 hrs ago | 4000 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

11 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

11 hrs ago | 824 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

13 hrs ago | 514 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

13 hrs ago | 2866 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

14 hrs ago | 6019 Views

Council starts road signs installations

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

15 hrs ago | 2256 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

15 hrs ago | 780 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

17 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

18 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Abduction fears as police deny arresting Joana Mamombe

18 hrs ago | 2013 Views

WATCH: Another MDC MP ditches Chamisa and joins Khupe

19 hrs ago | 5070 Views

German firm prints, delivers 60 tonnes of Zimbabwe's new bank notes

19 hrs ago | 11240 Views

Grain Millers defend Masimba Dzomba

19 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's''

19 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe not in custody, says police

19 hrs ago | 1747 Views

VACANCY: Executive Director wanted

19 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Masvingo man killed over witchcraft

19 hrs ago | 1462 Views

South Africa arrests foreign security guards

20 hrs ago | 5246 Views

Remembering Leonard Dembo

20 hrs ago | 938 Views

'MDC has lost direction,' says Mudzuri

21 hrs ago | 3252 Views

The Daily News won't be bullied by nincompoops within the burning MDC

21 hrs ago | 3276 Views

18 MDCA Mutare City Fathers and Mothers backs Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Victory for vendors as court orders Chinhoyi council to repair damaged vending stalls

22 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension

24 hrs ago | 17300 Views

MPs openly revolt against Chamisa

24 hrs ago | 6511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days