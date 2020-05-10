Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

The social media war involving Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi and former presidential adviser Chris Mutsvangwa has not only exposed the internal conflicts within the ruling Zanu-PF, but has also brought President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership qualities - or traits, rather - under the spotlight as he has taken long to intervene and stamp his authority.

Of course, under normal circumstances, a presidential intervention may not have been necessary, but given that this twar, which has also sucked in Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, involves Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, justifies a high-level intervention given its possibility of triggering a diplomatic row between Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

While Moyo's response, distancing the government from Mutodi's remarks that Tanzania now has 630 COVID-19 cases with prayers, but without a lockdown while Zimbabwe only got 31 cases with a lockdown and masks and celebrating Mnangagwa's managerial skills as compared to Magufuli's, was appropriate, Mutodi did not take it kindly.

But to use social media to fight a fellow government minister is akin to washing one's soiled linen in public, and the ultimate result is the shaming of Mnangagwa's administration, which is why we feel he needs to stamp his foot and bring this nonsense to an end.

So Mnangagwa has a herculean task to calm the storm on two fronts: with his counterpart Magufuli on one hand and in his own party on the other where it appears internal wars continue unabated.

These are moments that call for the demonstration of true leadership, but the deafening silence we have witnessed so far is somewhat worrisome.

Mutodi's claim that Moyo should stop "attacking" him as they run two different ministries only shows the failed rhumba musician's lack of grasp of diplomatic work.

By attacking or dressing down a foreign head of State, Mutodi had waded into Moyo's portfolio as his major brief includes building and maintaining good relations between Zimbabwe and other countries.

Surely, these are simple matters that the junior minister should understand. Perhaps he needs a little schooling in diplomatic decorum, otherwise he may end up an embarrassment to the government and the nation.

The speculation that Mutodi is probably being used by the President to attack the Mutsvangwas and Moyo may only be doused if Mnangagwa takes action. We wait with bated breath to see how the President will deal with this mess.

Source - newsday
