MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

Opinion / Columnist

Things are moving from bad to worse for Nelson Chamisa after more MDC legislators defied his decree to withdraw their services from Parliament.Three more MPs attended the parliamentary portfolio committee on Agriculture, which is chaired by Zanu PF MP Mayor Wadyajena.The MDC MPs later said that it would be a travesty not to attend Parliament when constituencies expected them to represent the people.The 3 parliamentarians elected on the MDC-Alliance ticket yesterday defied a boycott and attended a sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement. The three are Ms Virginia Mafuta (Proportional Representative), David Tekeshe (Makoni Central) and Ms Joyce Makonya (Proportional Representative).The committee meeting, chaired by Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, was called to hear evidence from officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement on the country's state of preparedness for this winter's cropping season.