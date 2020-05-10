Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

1 hr ago | Views
Things are moving from bad to worse for Nelson Chamisa after more MDC legislators defied his decree to withdraw their services from Parliament.
 
Three more MPs attended the parliamentary portfolio committee on Agriculture, which is chaired by Zanu PF MP Mayor Wadyajena.

The MDC MPs later said that it would be a travesty not to attend Parliament when constituencies expected them to represent the people.

The 3 parliamentarians elected on the MDC-Alliance ticket yesterday defied a boycott and attended a sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement. The three are Ms Virginia Mafuta (Proportional Representative), David Tekeshe (Makoni Central) and Ms Joyce Makonya (Proportional Representative).

The committee meeting, chaired by Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, was called to hear evidence from officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement on the country's state of preparedness for this winter's cropping season.

Source - Daily News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Time to hold MDC leaders to account

1 hr ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to stay

1 hr ago | 561 Views

Concern grows over missing MDC trio

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Squabbles to weaken opposition movement

1 hr ago | 242 Views

'RBZ higher denominations much ado about nothing'

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF missing the target

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (I)

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Arrogance vs ignorance: How the MDC's lurching deeper into chaos

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Mnangagwa pushing for one-party state'

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

The utter madness of power

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC must show strength and defy headwinds

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Sub-standard Covid-19 products flood Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Clampdown on forex dealers hits importers

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mahomva booted out over 'refusal to bend the rules'

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

EU refuses to fund Mnangagwa's administration

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Bulawayo taps to run once a week

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

3 MDC legislators defy Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

SA lockdown hits desperate Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

BREAKING: Abducted MDC officials found badly beaten

4 hrs ago | 4229 Views

Botswana moves to stage 3 Coronavirus lockdown

11 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Dr Energy Mutodi insults his minister by mistake

12 hrs ago | 4509 Views

GMAZ Boss Musarara wins court case against ZIMRA

12 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Poacher jailed 9 years

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

The Impact of COVID-19 on agriculture in Zimbabwe: Have we learnt anything from the pandemic?

15 hrs ago | 534 Views

MDC MPs threatened with death if they attend parliament?

15 hrs ago | 2984 Views

High Court blow for RBZ, Mthuli Ncube, 'Separation of accounts to nostro and RTGS invalid'

15 hrs ago | 6855 Views

Council starts road signs installations

16 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Cornered robber surrenders

17 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Man taken to court for disclosing another's status

17 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Justice Bere loses bid to stop probe

17 hrs ago | 814 Views

MDC Alliance demands the unconditional release of its Youth Assembly Leaders

19 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Dr Shingi Munyeza; a canary in a coal mine

20 hrs ago | 2104 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days