Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's political abductions

1 hr ago | Views
Yes we now know Itai Dzamara was abducted because he has been missing for years now, but we dont know if recent abductions were real or choreographed.

We all know the abductions of Gonyeti, Dr Mugombei and recently the three MDC Chamisa youth wing leaders's abductions.

In the story of Mugombei we were told that he was abducted and dumped in the bush after some days but after he has been found we were expecting him to give us his story of how he was abducted and what really happened to him during the abduction and how his phone kept power for 2-3 days but all those questions were never answered by the Dr. What we know is that he quickly went to South Africa for treatment and some therapy and from there his abduction story just had a natural death. Our questions were never answered.

Two days ago we were told MDC activists were demonstarting in Warren Park . I am told they were a group of youth, and we even saw pictures of demonstrators. We were told when they reached the Warren Park Road Block they were then arrested.
I thought maybe they were arrested by police manning the Warren Park Roadblock but only for the polices pokesperson to deny that the three activists were not under any arrest.

Some questions remain unanswered in the abduction of the 3 MDC Chamisa activists.They were a group of demonstrators and only 3 were arrested.Where were the other members of the group when this happened? Why cant we get a narrative report of what happened when the three were taken away from other demonstartors.Who took the three activists? Were they taken by police officers in uniform or they were just people who just took them away? What kind of a car were they bundle in and what was the registration number of the car? I was expecting to read something like this from our newspapers but there is none.

Get me right. I am not saying the three ladies were not abducted but i am saying the type of journalism we are having in Zimbabwe is just below standard. How can a whole media house run a story with a lot of missing gaps like these? In the story of Dzamara details were there.We were told he was at a barber shop and men with guns driving cars without number plates took him away but the story of Magombei and the three MDC Chamisa youth activists such important details are missing.

Meanwhile I wish Joana Mamombe and friends to have a speedy recovery.

Etiwel Mutero is a political analyst,archivist, author and a prospective farmer.+264817871070 etiwelm02@gmail.com

Source - Etiwel Mutero
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FUL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

9 mins ago | 63 Views

Chamisa and his lieutenants appear to be in disarray

16 mins ago | 61 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC staging abductions?

21 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean lawyer regrets coming back to the country

36 mins ago | 263 Views

Mupfumi hopes to reclaim constituency

49 mins ago | 175 Views

RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

51 mins ago | 134 Views

MDC-A abducted three; Iron fists in velvet gloves

52 mins ago | 355 Views

WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

1 hr ago | 923 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

2 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

3 hrs ago | 1284 Views

6 Zimbabweans test positive for Coronavirus in Zambia

4 hrs ago | 1989 Views

WATCH: Images of abducted MDC officials go viral

4 hrs ago | 3971 Views

WATCH: Government accuses European Union of being behind MDC abductions

5 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Woman fined $200 for stealing kapenta

5 hrs ago | 667 Views

Bulawayo to go without water for 144 hours

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

MDC legislators' rebellion mounts as more party MPs attend Parly

8 hrs ago | 4259 Views

Time to hold MDC leaders to account

8 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown likely to stay

8 hrs ago | 4081 Views

Concern grows over missing MDC trio

8 hrs ago | 826 Views

Squabbles to weaken opposition movement

8 hrs ago | 726 Views

'RBZ higher denominations much ado about nothing'

8 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zanu-PF missing the target

8 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zimbabwe's politics, priorities (I)

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

Arrogance vs ignorance: How the MDC's lurching deeper into chaos

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

'Mnangagwa pushing for one-party state'

8 hrs ago | 962 Views

The utter madness of power

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

MDC must show strength and defy headwinds

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Sub-standard Covid-19 products flood Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Clampdown on forex dealers hits importers

8 hrs ago | 937 Views

Mahomva booted out over 'refusal to bend the rules'

8 hrs ago | 1401 Views

EU refuses to fund Mnangagwa's administration

8 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Mnangagwa put under spotlight

9 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Settle your US$ debt in US$, say Zimbabwe court

9 hrs ago | 891 Views

Bulawayo police probe 6 rogue officers

9 hrs ago | 681 Views

A win for constitutionalism in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 567 Views

We always get a govt we deserve

9 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okay sport restart

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mutsvangwa, Mutodi public fall out exposes Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1231 Views

'Police boss Matanga unfit for office'

9 hrs ago | 948 Views

Chief, residents sue over State brutality

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Majority of Chamisa's MPs continue Parly snub

9 hrs ago | 689 Views

There is no cure for COVID-19: Traditional healers

9 hrs ago | 490 Views

Agric ministry officials booted out of Parly

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

MDC Alliance takes govt to court over Vic Falls mayor

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku burial today

9 hrs ago | 971 Views

High Court judge reverses RBZ currency conversion

9 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Falakhe Funeral Services body mix-up anguish for Bulawayo family

9 hrs ago | 886 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Bulawayo water problems’

9 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days