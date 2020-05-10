Latest News Editor's Choice


FUL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

Government has noted with concern reports of the alleged abductions of three citizens namely the legislator for Harare West (MDC-T) Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on 13 May 2020.

So far we have established the following details:

The three women were part of a group of MDC youths that defied the lockdown laws in the country and took part in an illegal demonstration in Warren Park. Harare. Police then sought to interview them on suspicion of committing crimes related to the lockdown laws und the holding of illegal demonstrations. Whilst the police were looking for them, social media chatter indicating that the three had disappeared was observed. Measures were put in place to locate their whereabouts.

On the night of the 14th, the Police were informed that the three suspects had been located at Muchapondwa Business Centre in| Bindura.

Investigations are currently underway to establish what transpired to the three women from the time they left the demonstration up to the point when they reportedly picked up at Muchapondwa Business Centre.

The government will uphold the law and constitutional safeguards contained therein, and if any law has been broken, the law will be enforced.

We are calling on the three citizens to work with the law enforcement agents in order to bring the truth to light and we are appealing to anyone with information concerning this case to make a report with the Police.



Source - Nick Mangwana
Most Popular In 7 Days