Zanu PF govt scares away investors

Opinion / Columnist

WHAT is the point of investing in Zimbabwe, if one cannot take out the proceeds of such investments, or if you get the central bank's permission it can be reversed without any Act of Parliament, that is at the whim of one person — the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor.Another category is payments of alimony. This is a statutory requirement, although the RBZ has relegated it to the bottom of the list of priorities forcing people to break the law, either by not paying alimony or finding black market avenues to meet their obligations.If the spouse residing outside Zimbabwe has invested any of the alimony payments into a pension fund, the Zimbabwean spouse is now duty-bound to get that money repatriated.The RBZ governor is probably rushing to advertise that anyone who is unsure of their standing regarding the above should contact the central bank for clarification.If anyone does this, they would be crazy, as it would inevitably not be a fair outcome, as the State wants cash returned regardless of the legality of having expatriated it.So again, Zanu PF is doing what they do best — chasing away investors.Mbire