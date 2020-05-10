AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $13,7 million grant towards Zimbabwe's COVID-19 response.The funds will provide a lifeline for targeted frontline responders and health personnel and boost the country's global health security index in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The grant was approved on May 13, after a request from the Zimbabwe government, AfDB said in a statement released on Thursday.The funds will go to Zimbabwe's COVID-19 response project (CRP) to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The CRP will focus on 15 high-density suburbs in Harare as well as satellite townships and targeted health facilities in other areas of the country.Activities under the project include boosting capacity in COVID-19 prevention and management protocols for healthcare personnel and populations.The activities will also include increasing access to COVID-19 hand washing facilities in Harare, satellite townships and other affected regions, supply of COVID-19 medical equipment and laboratory test kits and personal protective equipment.Zimbabwe, under a severe economic crisis, is currently facing additional vulnerability challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Meanwhile, dairy products manufacturer, Dairbord Zimbabwe has started the distributing an assortment of beverages and other products to major hospitals as part of its contribution in the fight against COVID-19.Over the last two days, Dairibord handed over cases of lacto, pfuko mahewu, yoghurt, cascade worth $600 000 to Sally Mugabe and Parirenyatwa Hospitals.Dairiboard marketing director Tracey Mutaviri said the donations were in response to the call by the government for corporates and other entities to help fight against COVID-19.Mutaviri said the donations were part of the goods handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month.