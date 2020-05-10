Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | Views
THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $13,7 million grant towards Zimbabwe's COVID-19 response.

The funds will provide a lifeline for targeted frontline responders and health personnel and boost the country's global health security index in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The grant was approved on May 13, after a request from the Zimbabwe government, AfDB said in a statement released on Thursday.

The funds will go to Zimbabwe's COVID-19 response project (CRP) to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CRP will focus on 15 high-density suburbs in Harare as well as satellite townships and targeted health facilities in other areas of the country.

Activities under the project include boosting capacity in COVID-19 prevention and management protocols for healthcare personnel and populations.

The activities will also include increasing access to COVID-19 hand washing facilities in Harare, satellite townships and other affected regions, supply of COVID-19 medical equipment and laboratory test kits and personal protective equipment.

Zimbabwe, under a severe economic crisis, is currently facing additional vulnerability challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, dairy products manufacturer, Dairbord Zimbabwe has started the distributing an assortment of beverages and other products to major hospitals as part of its contribution in the fight against COVID-19.

Over the last two days, Dairibord handed over cases of lacto, pfuko mahewu, yoghurt, cascade worth $600 000 to Sally Mugabe and Parirenyatwa Hospitals.

Dairiboard marketing director Tracey Mutaviri said the donations were in response to the call by the government for corporates and other entities to help fight against COVID-19.

Mutaviri said the donations were part of the goods handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

7 mins ago | 23 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

1 hr ago | 434 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

1 hr ago | 128 Views

These strange funerals

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Sport still prohibited

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Registrar General suspended

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 5412 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

13 hrs ago | 4066 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

14 hrs ago | 5075 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

15 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

15 hrs ago | 6317 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

15 hrs ago | 4304 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

16 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Kasukuwere in spirited fight to save Mazowe farm from govt seizure

16 hrs ago | 1229 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

16 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Zimbabwe buoyant of CAF stadia bans reversal

16 hrs ago | 977 Views

FULL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

17 hrs ago | 4400 Views

Chamisa and his lieutenants appear to be in disarray

17 hrs ago | 2352 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC staging abductions?

17 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Zimbabwean lawyer regrets coming back to the country

17 hrs ago | 4441 Views

Mupfumi hopes to reclaim constituency

18 hrs ago | 1319 Views

RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

18 hrs ago | 1330 Views

MDC-A abducted three; Iron fists in velvet gloves

18 hrs ago | 1462 Views

WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

18 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Zimbabwe's political abductions

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

18 hrs ago | 2676 Views

Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

19 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

20 hrs ago | 2160 Views

6 Zimbabweans test positive for Coronavirus in Zambia

20 hrs ago | 3239 Views

WATCH: Images of abducted MDC officials go viral

21 hrs ago | 6487 Views

WATCH: Government accuses European Union of being behind MDC abductions

21 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Woman fined $200 for stealing kapenta

22 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo to go without water for 144 hours

22 hrs ago | 1153 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days