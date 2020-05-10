Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is in a quandary to find alternative infrastructure for quarantining returning citizens from neighbouring countries and the overseas whose numbers are expected to increase.

NewsDay Weekender is informed focus was now directed at housing them in warehouses, community halls and churches.

The dilemma has been created by the possibility of reopening of schools.

However, the end of lockdown does not mean the end of COVID-19 and returnees would be quarantined until the disease is declared over.

Government has been quarantining returnees in schools, colleges and universities, with Beitbridge Rainbow Hotel being the only non-learning facilities being used.

However, with the lockdown relaxation imminent, government has been left sweating on where to quarantine returning citizens.

Reports suggest that a directive has been sent to provincial COVID-19 taskforces to look for alternative quarantining centres such as community halls, churches and warehouses in anticipation of an influx of repatriates.

Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare minister Paul Mavhima would not comment yesterday saying he was rushing into a meeting.

"I am rushing into a meeting," he said curtly.

In Matabeleland South, the provincial development co-ordinator Sithandiwe Ncube has already sent a message seen by NewsDay Weekender to districts to have alternative quarantining centres such as community halls, churches and warehouses.

"May I kindly request that we have plan B for quarantine centres in case schools and colleges open," the communiqué read.

"You can look at such places as community halls, churches if the owners are agreeable and warehouses. We also need a warehouse in each district where food stuff will be stocked."

A source privy to the goings-on said government was running short of alternative quarantine centres with the imminent opening of schools.

"There is an urgent need to look for alternative infrastructure to quarantine repatriates as schools might open soon and we will be left with nowhere to quarantine them since all the facilities but one, a hotel, are learning facilities. Probably, this is what the newlyappointed national COVID-19 coordinator in the President's Office, Agnes Mahomva, saw as a grey area in the fight to control the spread of COVID-19," he said.

The source added that government was looking at churches, community halls and warehouses.

"Even those who can donate their properties for use to quarantine the repatriates are welcome to help as it is a national disaster. It needs us to fight together. The government is in a quandary as this would also likely affect the opening of schools if the numbers of returnees surge as anticipated due to lack of space to accommodate them."

Some returnees are being accommodated at Belvedere Technical Teachers College and Zipam in Mt Hampden, while those coming from neighbouring countries are being quarantined in learning facilities in the hosting towns of their entry points.

Thousands of Zimbabweans working in South Africa and Botswana are returning home after finding the going tough in the neighbouring countries due to the lockdown measures.

A majority has indicated they want to be repatriated home voluntarily.

Last week, South Africa dumped into Zimbabwe a huge number of hardened ex-convicts released from prisons in that country.

Eighteen buses carrying 576 Zimbabweans deported from South Africa, with 129 being ex-prisoners, went through Beitbridge border post last week.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

2 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

15 mins ago | 51 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

1 hr ago | 514 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 519 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

1 hr ago | 148 Views

These strange funerals

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Sport still prohibited

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Registrar General suspended

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 5472 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

13 hrs ago | 4083 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

14 hrs ago | 5095 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

15 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

15 hrs ago | 6339 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

16 hrs ago | 4325 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

16 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Kasukuwere in spirited fight to save Mazowe farm from govt seizure

16 hrs ago | 1235 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

16 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Zimbabwe buoyant of CAF stadia bans reversal

16 hrs ago | 979 Views

FULL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

17 hrs ago | 4418 Views

Chamisa and his lieutenants appear to be in disarray

17 hrs ago | 2355 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MDC staging abductions?

17 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Zimbabwean lawyer regrets coming back to the country

17 hrs ago | 4475 Views

Mupfumi hopes to reclaim constituency

18 hrs ago | 1324 Views

RBZ introduces new $10, $20 notes

18 hrs ago | 1334 Views

MDC-A abducted three; Iron fists in velvet gloves

18 hrs ago | 1463 Views

WATCH: Makandiwa warned Zimbabwe about Chinese doctors?

18 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Zimbabwe's political abductions

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says MDC officials were sexually abused

19 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Mangudya speaks on new $10 and $20 notes

19 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Bushiri divides South Africa's ANC

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

6 Zimbabweans test positive for Coronavirus in Zambia

20 hrs ago | 3243 Views

WATCH: Images of abducted MDC officials go viral

21 hrs ago | 6493 Views

WATCH: Government accuses European Union of being behind MDC abductions

22 hrs ago | 3320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days