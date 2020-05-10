Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

Opinion / Columnist

THE MDC Alliance must not ring-fence those who want to join the Zanu PF jamboree fronted by Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri.They must do so freely and there is no need to stop them. You do not need a rocket scientist to tell you that they have been planted by the regime just to cause confusion. Legislators who are ideologically bankrupt, unpatriotic and who do not know the cause should leave.The majority of people should start wondering why the late found-ing leader Morgan Tsvangirai was finding it difficult to win all these years he contested. Of course, allegations of rigging cannot be completely ignored, but it is now crystal dear that there are machinations meant to scuttle and disturb every move, when the ball is just in the penalty area.Members of the opposition who want to serve the people must be objective, self-centred and pragmatic.Those who want to go should do so in good faith. Like people who want to move from one house to another, they should do so in broad daylight when all the people are watching. They should not cover their faces like Boko Haram activists which is about to strike.The Bible says in the year that King Uziah died, I saw the Lord" So such people must go for the people to get their freedom. It is difficult for people to wrap their heads around the numerous ways of their lives, this entire country would feel more stable, secure, and directed right, if people were allowed to vote for the leaders of their choice. Right now there is chaos in the MDC Alliance because of the implications of the Supreme Court judgment and the fundamental rights of the voters.Voters are not experts in law interpretation and do not have a say in the judgment. Why did the nomination court allow the MDC Alliance to register their name and later, the Supreme Court sending another judgment two years later?I have been closely watching how our courts are operating and I have concluded that we have lost the radar. The country has lost its judicial, political decency, morales, respect, integrity, ethical, and nondiscriminatory foundation.The country is struggling to get the best person for the job who will be tasked with trying to unite people back to being loving and car-ing about each other and working harder for the nation.We need a brilliant leader who acts with integrity and dignity, who has empathy for others and who is educated, intelligent and genuine. Unlike the vile, self-serving leadership.This current new "administration" is, without any doubt, the worst thing that has ever happened to our once great country, but the youthful people will fix it.The year 2023 is just around the corner and already, we have lost the entire 2020 because of the COV-ID-19 pandemic, where largely there has been no political activity on the ground besides the Supreme Court judgement passed on the first day of the national lockdown on who should take control of MDC leadership. Mobilisation should start in the earnest to make sure everyone is registered to vote.Churches, synagogues and temples must be approached and help spread the good gospel of voting and help in voter education. The tragedy unfolding in Zimbabwe is further evidence of a broken political system. Looking at it from the outside, it is so dear that this is not the "great" Zimbabwe people dreamt of The people are still brainwashed into thinking that Zanu PF is the only party which can bring success to Zimbabwe.Part of the problem is emanating from above. The gap between the rich and poor and the standard of living for the many is disgraceful. Poverty is mushrooming every-where. This is the time for the opposition to embark on compulsory voter education. That would be a good first step to restoring some balance.Zimbabwe needs a new inclusive political approach.Leonard Koni