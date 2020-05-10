Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Separate boys from men in MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance must not ring fence those who want to join the ZANU PF jamboree fronted by Thokozani Khupe , Douglas Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri. They must do so freely and there is no need to stop them.

You do not need a rocket scientist to tell you that they have been planted by the regime just to cause confusion. Members of Parliament who are ideologically bankrupt, unpatriotic and who do not know the cause should leave.

The majority of people should start wondering why the late Morgan Richard Tsvangirayi was finding it difficult to win all these years he contested. Of course allegations of rigging cannot be completely ignored but it is now crystal clear that there are machinations meant to scuttle and disturb every move, when the ball is just in the penalty area.

Members of the opposition who want to serve the people must be objective, self centred and pragmatic.

Those who want to go should do so in good faith. Like people who want to move from one house to another they should do so in broad daylight when all the people are watching. They should not cover their faces like Boko Haram which is about to strike.

The Bible says - "In the year that King Uziah died I saw the Lord". So such people must go for the people to get their freedom.

It is difficult for people to wrap their heads around the numerous ways of their lives, this entire country - would feel more stable, secure, and directed right, if people were allowed to vote for the leaders of their choice.

Right now there is chaos in MDC-ALLIANCE because of the implications of the judgment passed by the Supreme Court and the fundamental rights of the voters.

Voters are not experts in law interpretation and do not have a say in the judgment. Why did the nomination court allowed MDC-Alliance to register their name and later the Supreme Court sending another judgement two years later?

I have been closely watching how our courts are operating and I have concluded that we have lost the radar.

The country has lost its judicial, political decency, morales, respect, integrity, ethical, and non-discriminatory foundation.

The country is struggling to get the best person for the job who will be tasked at trying to unite people back to being loving and caring about each other and working harder for the nation.

We need a brilliant leader who acts with integrity and dignity, who has empathy for others and who is educated, intelligent and genuine. Unlike the vile, self-serving leadership.

This current new "administration" is, without any doubt, the worst thing that has ever happened to our once great country but the youthful people will fix it.

2023 is just around the corner and already we have lost the entire 2020 because of this #Covid19 pandemic where there was no political activity on the ground besides the Corona Supreme Court Judgement on who should take control of MDC- leadership.

Mobilisation should start in the earnest to   make sure everyone is registered to vote.  Churches, synagogues and temples, must be approached and help spread the good gospel of voting and help in voter education.

The tragedy unfolding in Zimbabwe is further evidence of a broken political system. Looking at it from the outside it is so clear that this is not the ‘great'  Zimbabwe people dreamt of. The people are still brainwashed into thinking that Zanu PF is the only party which can bring success to Zimbabwe.

The part of the problem is emanating from above. The gap between the rich and poor and the standard of living for the many is disgraceful. Poverty is growing everywhere like mushrooms.

This is the time for the opposition to embark on compulsory voter education. That would be a good first step to restoring some balance. Zimbabwe needs a new inclusive political approach.


Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com


Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

27 mins ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

43 mins ago | 378 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

1 hr ago | 643 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

1 hr ago | 255 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa must extend lockdown, there are more than 42 covid-19 cases, but no one must starve

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Sex predators roaming online

2 hrs ago | 567 Views

Chamisa's tit for tat, no quid pro quo for participating in rigged elections, backfires

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

3 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Chamisa says abducted MDC Alliance activists' breasts suckled by captors

5 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Bulawayo has enough water for a year, says Govt

5 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bulawayo police assault victims identify Shona cop tormentors

5 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

5 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

5 hrs ago | 3154 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

6 hrs ago | 2842 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 1920 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

7 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

7 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

7 hrs ago | 519 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

7 hrs ago | 331 Views

These strange funerals

7 hrs ago | 987 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

7 hrs ago | 650 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

7 hrs ago | 1713 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Sport still prohibited

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

7 hrs ago | 605 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

7 hrs ago | 582 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

7 hrs ago | 603 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Registrar General suspended

7 hrs ago | 460 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 7040 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

18 hrs ago | 4465 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

20 hrs ago | 5630 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

20 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

20 hrs ago | 6914 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

21 hrs ago | 4827 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

21 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Kasukuwere in spirited fight to save Mazowe farm from govt seizure

21 hrs ago | 1368 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

21 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Zimbabwe buoyant of CAF stadia bans reversal

21 hrs ago | 1076 Views

FULL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

22 hrs ago | 4919 Views

Chamisa and his lieutenants appear to be in disarray

23 hrs ago | 2631 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days