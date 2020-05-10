The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Immediately after the 2018 harmonised elections, Zapu in consultation with a number of Civic Organisations issued a statement calling for an all-inclusive dialogue that would culminate in the creation of a Transitional Governing Authority. As predicted, this was dismissed by ZanuPF and its partners. There were also those who expected some political miracles that would turn the economy around to appear from somewhere so to them a Transitional Governing Authority was a just a dream.It is clear now, like never before that the regime preservation agenda of ZanuPF does not only condemn generations of Zimbabweans to some serious under development, but is now bent on dehumanizing the entire nation.The truth is that the armed rulers have long ceased to be a democratic voice of the Zimbabwean people. Nowadays when a group of armed people seize power even indirectly, the democratic world simply refuses to respect it.After losing the election in 2008, ZanuPF refused to follow the democratic path but manipulated the opposition into a Government of National Unity. While opposition members were hoodwinked into believing that they had achieved something, ZanuPF remained effectively intact and used the 5 GNU years to find strategies to preserve more power and destroy the opposition once and for all.The opposition got carried away with the temporary luxuries of being Ministers in a ZanuPF led government only for them to emerge weaker in 2013. They had abandoned the struggle for the reforms that would create a democratic environment in the country. In 2013 ZanuPF gave itself a resounding electoral victory. Noticing that it was a ZanuPF only- affair those who had put some money in the country during the GNU, quickly withdrew it. As long as it is a ZanuPF only-affair investors are scared while some democratic forces just hate to pop up tyranny. The economy nose-dived and the country slowly but surely fell back to the pre GNU economic woes.Having effectively crippled the opposition, the ZanuPF gang turned on each other with their old leader becoming clearly despotic. This led to the army overthrowing him but before doing so, organisers invited every Zimbabwean to reject Robert Mugabe. Mugabe had been ruthless to Zimbabweans and Zapu joined in the call to remove him. The leader of the opposition Mr. Morgan Tswangirai also did likewise. But as soon as Mugabe was removed, with ZanuPF being in charge of the electoral process and in the absence of any reforms, ZanuPF simply and shamelessly declared that the whole process was a ZanuPF affair!In 2018 the opposition MDCA massively lost seats in Parliament. Although they oppose up to today the Presidential results they don't talk much about the Parliamentary results. The practical truth is that 2018 elections only resulted in the strengthening of the ZanuPF only- affair. But alas, the economy can never take any shape in a ZanuPF only-affair political scenario. CIOs can kidnap, torture and murder. Soldiers and police can shoot to kill demonstrators. And judges will pass every decision supporting the ZanuPF affair but the economy will never tick and misery will never be averted. It will only worsen as only ZanuPF linked thieves will seasonally thrive.The current rumour or hot air about the creation of another GNU between ZanuPF and a faction of the opposition that now sings songs for ZanuPF more ZanuPF members themselves reveals some desperation by the junta who so far have failed to convince many democratic forces that its affair can produce something other than just outright anarchy. It is also a confirmation that there is a general consensus that the economic collapse of our country is only a symptom of the heinous political reality.Zapu maintains that a national consensus comes about when nationals seriously confront the problem with a genuine desire to find a solution. And when there is such an economic meltdown of this nature, it cannot be left to the cadres of one political persuasion or those who belong to it indirectly. Survival tactics firmly based on greed only result in further socio-economic turmoil. Since politics is a science, it will always expose the chicaneries at every turn.It is imperative for the head of government to accept the challenge and be brave enough. He must organise an all-inclusive dialogue that will rectify these ills bedevilling our country. A commitment to regime preservation is now a sign of weakness, desperation and a perpetuation of anarchy.