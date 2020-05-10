Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Sekeramayi is presidential material,' says Moyo – He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

49 secs ago | Views
"When I worked with Mnangagwa, he wasn't a president & he had no presidential qualities. I worked with Mugabe, a great nationalist but weak policy implementer," former Zanu PF chief strategist Professor Jonathan Moyo said on twitter.

Jonathan Moyo is a political prostitute. He now tells us that he did not find Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe to be "presidential material" and yet he grovelled before each one of them in turn.

The truth is Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe found Moyo to be a useful prostitute but knew they would be very foolish to trusted him.

Jonathan Moyo put his neck on the chopping block to secure the presidency for Emmerson Mnangagwa in the now infamous Tsholotsho debacle. Mnangagwa chicken out and left Moyo hold the bag. Judging from Mugabe's treatment of Mnangagwa on the matter, it would be no surprise if it was Mnangagwa himself who warned Mugabe of the plot!

Jonathan Moyo has always wanted to be the kingmaker and he has certainly done a lot to keep Mugabe in power and yet again and again when he expected his hard work to be appreciated, he was again and again pushed aside. Of course, Moyo is bitter and for good reason too; he was used by all those he worked hard for and, in the end, discarded like used toilet paper.

"I was not in a position to stop military coup beyond alerting President Mugabe, who was the Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces that a coup was brewing up, even that alert was not much because I was not a security minister and I had never been part of the JOC circle," confessed Jonathan Moyo.

Frankly Moyo was not even part of the people in Tsholotsho. The way he has cosied up to both Mugabe and Mnangagwa after all these two did during Gukurahundi massacre showed for the snake in the grass he is. Here is a man who would sell his own mother for a price and be proud he had a mother to sell!

"And, I never saw her (Grace Mugabe) as presidential material. My public choice was Sydney Sekeramayi." If that was a joke, I am not laughing.

Ever since the November 2017 military coup that toppled Mugabe, Jonathan Moyo has lived in exile. The two and half years of living in a fox-hole; he is fearful of being forced back to Zimbabwe and face justice for all the hundreds of thousands of dollars he looted from the ministry under his watch, for a start; has pushed Zimbabwe's most prolific political turn-coat over the edge. He is now senile!

How can Sydney Sekeramayi be presidential material! The man has done nothing, said nothing and head nothing all his four decades in high office! He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

The people of Zimbabwe would never ever elect Sekeramayi as their President in a free, fair and credible election! Never ever! Australopithecus Afarensis would take it as a personal insulted to be compared to Sekeramayi! "Mudzimu dzoka!"

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

36 mins ago | 76 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

52 mins ago | 520 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

1 hr ago | 783 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

1 hr ago | 292 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC-Alliance

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa must extend lockdown, there are more than 42 covid-19 cases, but no one must starve

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Sex predators roaming online

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

Chamisa's tit for tat, no quid pro quo for participating in rigged elections, backfires

2 hrs ago | 838 Views

MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

3 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Chamisa says abducted MDC Alliance activists' breasts suckled by captors

5 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Bulawayo has enough water for a year, says Govt

5 hrs ago | 679 Views

Bulawayo police assault victims identify Shona cop tormentors

5 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Grace Mugabe and Mnangagwa were never Presidential material, says Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Zanu-PF's Absolom Sikhosana dies aged 71

6 hrs ago | 3190 Views

Liquid propane could supply Zimbabwe with fuel

6 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Zimbabwe delays opening of schools due to COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 1942 Views

MDC official recounts 'abduction' ordeal

7 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC Alliance

7 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Govt to use warehouses, churches as isolation centres

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

AfDB approves $13,7m grant to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Bulawayo extends water-shedding to 144 hours

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mater Dei opens COVID-19 centre

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

These strange funerals

7 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu PF govt scares away investors

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe seen recording spike in unwanted pregnancies due to lockdown

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Police probe MDC activists' case

7 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa dumped by deputy?

7 hrs ago | 1722 Views

'Zimbabwe has adequate ARVs in stock'

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gold 'robbers' out on $1 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Brig-Gen Masuku declared national hero, buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Sport still prohibited

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa intervenes in Bulawayo water crisis

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Withdrawal limit increased

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

MDC 'self abductors' must help investigators

8 hrs ago | 606 Views

NetOne boss Muchenje, 7 others arrested

8 hrs ago | 883 Views

Registrar General suspended

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

New $10, $20 notes next week

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions UK, USA stance on political violence in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 7068 Views

Please help, our daughter has been brutally assaulted by Zimbabwe Secret Service: Joanne Mamombe our girl-child!

18 hrs ago | 4470 Views

Zimbabwe Coronavirus cases jump to 42

20 hrs ago | 5638 Views

PHOTO: Zuma readies for Arms Deal court case

20 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Jonathan Moyo fingers Owen Ncube in MDC abductions

20 hrs ago | 6920 Views

UK based Zimbabwean nurse succumbs to coronavirus

21 hrs ago | 4842 Views

MDC cheap politicking, will not stop parly business

21 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Kasukuwere in spirited fight to save Mazowe farm from govt seizure

21 hrs ago | 1369 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

21 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Zimbabwe buoyant of CAF stadia bans reversal

21 hrs ago | 1076 Views

FULL TEXT: Government speaks on 3 abduted MDC officials

23 hrs ago | 4928 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days