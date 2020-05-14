Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

Opinion / Columnist

iN the centre of harare there is a world-famous building named Karigamombe which is Robert Mugabe's example of self-glorification at the expense of a man named Joshua Nkomo, who was considered by Mugabe (after the death of herbert Chitepo and Josiah Magama Tongogara) to be a serious threat to him.Karigamombe is a Zezuru word meaning "a little cow", not like Mashona cattle which are known for their hardiness rather than their body size. in Matabeleland (during the heyday of the defunct Kingdom) the royal cow was the Nkone breed which represented power, good motherliness and a milk producer by the bucket to feed the Kingdom.Nkomo, in the political power struggle, had the temerity to design a logo for his Zapu party a huge bull which was shown to be spoiling for a bruising fight at the polls. But Nkomo was in for a rude shock because (Nkomo says) in the eastern districts of Mashonaland nine of Zapu candidates were murdered, and Zapu ended winning only hurungwe outside of Matabeleland, and a couple of seats in the Midlands.The eastern districts of Mashonaland include Murewa, Chief Munhuwepasi Mangwende's domain and the home of Samuel Parirenyatwa, who was Nkomo's deputy before his murder by Rhodesians in a put-up train crash. it was Chief Mangwende who called Nkomo Chibwechitedza the slippery rock, which description of "the old man" came in the heat of African nationalism that was lost to the Axis of Tribalism to which this country has been condemned.The reason for this brief historical political satire is, however, not the subject of election results of 1980. With Nkomo vanquished at the polls, Mugabe still had a score to settle with him and what was better for that little man than to bolster his ego by naming a prominent building in the centre of the capital Karigamombe for good measure?This is why Mugabe's supporters are still singing their swan song "Nkomo mudhara wedu" to ridicule him. it doesn't make sense, does it? Not if we have it on authority of the late herbert Ushewokunze who in 1982 told the world that Nkomo had fled the country wearing a balloon skirt to escape being killed by Mugabe's agents after he discovered that Nkomo was "a snake" in his government.Nkomo, who was accompanied by Makhathini Guduza, made good his escape. Guduza lived long after this great escape to tell how they made it to the Botswana border. however, something tragic happened in Marula when ian Brebner and his wife were murdered. Brebner was Guduza's friend and the two fugitives stayed the night with the Brebners.In the meantime, those who were in hot pursuit of Nkomo and Guduza learnt from farm workers that Nkomo and Guduza had spent the night with the Brebners and moved in and murdered the couple who left a 12-year-old boy who was lucky to be at Marula Primary School.Back at Pelandaba, security forces broke into Nkomo's home and started a spate of random shooting and, according to Nkomo in his book The Story of My Life, three men were shot dead and, for good measure, a vehicle in the yard had its windshield bashed in.And this episode had nothing to do with Nkomo being a member of a tribe because at Mpamawonde in Bikita in 1978 six women were executed after being accused of practicing witchcraft. One of them left a son, Kereke, who was a teacher at Berejena Mission and escaped death when that Catholic institution was attacked by Rhodesian forces, killing a priest.if for the sake of argument the charge of witchcraft was in fact not just a label, would the fact that Kereke was a card-carrying member of Zanu, would this knowledge have saved his mother's life? The order was that anyone who was so-accused had to die. This was sheer blood-mindedness.This madness does not make sense, does it? in rallying support of the people the rallying song is "Nkomo mudhara wedu".To the north of Karigamombe Building is Julius Nyerere Way who owes the honour to the fact that he armed Zanla against Zipra at Mgagao. There is also Kwame Nkrumah Avenue because Mugabe married Sally. Can someone tell us why Nkrumah was removed from power? it was not because he used public money to buy jewellery to fete and please his egyptian wife. No.But there must have been a reason. it was not just power hunger. Nkomo does not rank any honour in the capital except that hollow swansong "Nkomo mudhara wedu" which is designed to persuade and fool the gullible. in Bulawayo Mugabe gave himself the highest honour by taking Grey Street, the street which was named after the man who led the Grey Scouts against the perfidious Matabele Warriors.Naming that street after Mugabe is extremely befitting for a man whose love for everything Ndebele is well-known the world over. There is, however, no shortage of empirical evidence that the people of Matabeleland are under attack from some ruling party misfits. A Young Turk within the ranks of the ruling party has gained fame by describing the people of Matabeleland as "refugees" without being reprimanded. instead, he was rewarded with a ministerial post.Nelson Chamisa has "declared war" against Mthwakazi Republic Party because it represents the aims of self-determination, and to cap it all President emmerson Mnangagwa himself has fired salvos against the idea of a Mthwakazi State, declaring that Zimbabwe is a unitary state.He has gone further by declaring that there is no Matabele monarchy because the constitution did not make provision for it. The president (i acknowledge all respect due to his office) chooses to ignore the fact that the constitution was contrived by the historical enemies of the monarchy.It also is a fact that the Matabele monarchy does not owe its place in history to a constitution, contrived or not. everyone wants to join Cecil John Rhodes to purge the Matabele monarchy.I was interested to hear Reuben Barwe twisting history by saying "Mukwati from Matabeleland" joined Mbuya Nehanda and others to start the 1897 rising in Mashonaland. The truth is that Mukwati (his real name was Makwati and was not a Ndebele but a Tonga from Monze) started the uprising in Mashonaland.The irony of it all is that he was killed and his body chopped up into grisly pieces, by a chief in Mashonaland West to "kill" his incarnation.It is clear, therefore, that the people of Zimbabwe are not emotionally prepared to expect that one day soon they will wake up to find that the people of Matabeleland are demanding the right of self-determination.------Jonathan Maphenduka contact 0772 332 404