Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Investigate all the abductions

49 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after three MDC Alliance activists were allegedly abducted and tortured following their arrest for taking part in a protest in Harare.

Harare West MP Joana Mamombe and two youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova went missing last week after police had confirmed detaining them.

The trio were found a day later in Bindura "badly beaten and tortured", according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

According to the women, their abductors subjected them to gross sexual abuse during their ordeal and this has elicited condemnation from various quarters.

Police are now denying ever arresting the activists after the extent of the abuse perpetrated on the women was exposed on various media platforms.

The world has reacted with outrage and, as usual, the government is not taking responsibility for the heinous crimes.

As in previous incidents, the authorities are blaming the victims, who they allege staged the demonstrations to tarnish Zimbabwe's image.

The script does not change. Last year alone, more than 50 government critics were allegedly abducted and tortured by suspected state security agents after demonstrations.

The government denied accusations that it was behind the abductions, just as it has done in the case of the three activists, and promised to investigate.

And, of course, it goes without saying that none of those cases have been resolved nor was anyone charged for faking their abduction and torture.

It was expected that the authorities would back their accusations that the activists were staging their own abductions if there was any truth to the claims by exposing the lies.

Abductions and forced disappearances are common in Zimbabwe, going back to the Robert Mugabe era and there is a clear pattern.

The state has always been pointed out as the major perpetrator of these despicable crimes.

If President Emmerson Mnangagwa is still serious about making a clean break from the Mugabe years, he has to ensure a thorough investigation into the abductions of critics of his government starting with the case of the latest victims.

Those suspected of being behind the abductions must be brought to justice.

Police also have a responsibility to handle the cases in a non-partisan manner to instil confidence in the victims.

So far the handling of the case involving the MDC Alliance activists leaves a lot to be desired.

Zimbabwe will continue to be regarded as a pariah state as long as such criminal activities continue to be perpetrated against citizens.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MP's recall triggers backlash

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

5 mins ago | 1 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

6 mins ago | 1 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

9 mins ago | 13 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

11 mins ago | 19 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

11 mins ago | 17 Views

End of road for private kombis

12 mins ago | 36 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

13 mins ago | 14 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

14 mins ago | 9 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

16 mins ago | 9 Views

Fighting for nothing, living for anything

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures Chamisa

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Mudzuri pleads for church, chiefs mediation into MDC fall-out

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Leave us alone with our Mwonzora!

2 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Bindura man appeals for help after being assaulted by soldiers

12 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chamisa's 20 MPs could jump ship and join the Thokozani Khupe-led group

14 hrs ago | 5084 Views

Mwonzora to recall dozens of Chamisa's MPs

14 hrs ago | 4747 Views

Mthuli Ncube to appeal High Court ruling on Exchange Control Directive

15 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Kasukuwere condemns Mnangagwa over abduction of MDC officials

16 hrs ago | 4082 Views

Mnangagwa's son implicated in poaching

18 hrs ago | 6138 Views

Masiyiwa urges collaboration among private sector, NGOs and faith-based organizations in combating COVID-19 in Africa

18 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabweans petition UK to deport Nick Mangwana's family

19 hrs ago | 6378 Views

'Sekeramayi is presidential material,' says Moyo – He was nothing but Mugabe's poodle!

19 hrs ago | 3859 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

19 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Chamisa's Vice President speaks on reports that she has joined Khupe

20 hrs ago | 4946 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa extends Zimbabwe lockdown indefinitely

20 hrs ago | 2825 Views

ZANU PF turning Zimbabwe into a Mafia State

20 hrs ago | 1036 Views

The Zanu PF affair is a curse to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 578 Views

Separate boys from men in MDC-Alliance

20 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa must extend lockdown, there are more than 42 covid-19 cases, but no one must starve

21 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Sex predators roaming online

21 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Chamisa's tit for tat, no quid pro quo for participating in rigged elections, backfires

21 hrs ago | 1920 Views

MDC leader takes Mnangagwa - Khupe to court

22 hrs ago | 6731 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days