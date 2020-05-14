Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Banning kombis a blow to the transport industry

1 min ago | Views
Whilst government monopoly regulates costs within affordable levels, to control growth and development, this new government's move to control the transport industry is an ambush to other transport players.

Robert Mugabe was smart and during his time there were Emergency Taxis (ET) operating in all towns and cities around Zimbabwe. During that time we had reliable public bus systems, but we saw such mushika shika operating.

Today commutter omnibuses are being banned without any consultation from the public to see whether it has a direct impact on small transport business entrepreneurship or what?

It's only because of a certain cartel who wants to control the public transport system in the cities and towns with the aim of removing competition from other competitors. Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

There are dangers accompanied by such moves. The favored business has no incentive to improve; its profits are guaranteed by the government. As a result, there is no true customer service or quality assurance. We saw this happening to ZUPCO which crumbled like a deck of cards.

In comparison, competition forces companies to stay the best or lose market share, which in turn is assumed to be better for the customer.

There is high unemployement level in Zimbabwe and banning kombis will drive a lot of people out of work. Some are going to be left without business.

The government is not creating any employment and most of the people are surviving through informal sectors.

If we are not very carefully, we are likely going to have no rights remaining at end of lockdown.

This is not the ruling party which we used to know. It has absolutely changed the game plan. It's unfortunate that it is making sure that it will use the lockdown for vindictive purposes to eliminate the opposition, suffocate all its breathing spaces and create a one party state enhanced society.

The regime has ran out of ideas to create a conducive atmosphere for employment creation and is using this lockdown to maintain its grip on power.

There is a bad motive behind all what is happening in the country. It is more than what meets the eye. There is no other way a country can develop without local or outside competition.

Militarising everything is not the panacea to the challenges facing the country. The idea here is to control the movement of the public in the event that people want to demonstrate. It will make easy for the government to just simply withdraw transport thus crippling any movement of the opposition members from holding any demonstrations or whatever business.

Sure we have something worse than this global pandemic brewing in the state chambers.

Zimbabwe at this juncture does not deserve this kind of rulership and treatment.

When people celebrated the toppling of the former President, they expected a more listening and vibrant government with sound ideas matching the modern trends of governance.

People expected a very big change but what we are seeing now is another version of the new republic. It's a waste of those golden opportunities and chances to creat very strong institutions better than before.

The 2017 coup should have been the first and last coup in Zimbabwe but, with the deepening socio - politico - economic crisis in Zimbabwe, we are headed for another big revolt. We are sitting on a time bomb. It's a matter of time.


Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com



Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How Dabengwa Made me a Freedom Fighter - Confessions of a Zipra Cadre

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Indecisiveness will be the death of opposition politics in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Covid-19 economic stimuli is not alive to a SME driven economy

9 mins ago | 5 Views

8 tips for keeping a healthy routing during Covid-19

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Torture has no place in modern day Zimbabwe!

29 mins ago | 60 Views

Drug abuse rampant among youth during lockdown

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe People's Party introduces leadership

31 mins ago | 105 Views

ZANU PF denies distributing free food to Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi seek VIP protection

3 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Newcomers derailing MDC, says Mudzuri

3 hrs ago | 1219 Views

MDC mulls reprieve on election deadline

3 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Joshua Nkomo's symbolism in Matabeleland's search for true freedom

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa, Khupe war in new twist

6 hrs ago | 5325 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo member blasts abductions on MDC MP, activists

6 hrs ago | 2697 Views

Chamisa loyalists arrested

6 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Covid-19: Masiyiwa tips govts

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

MP's recall triggers backlash

6 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Investigate all the abductions

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mutodi: Mnangagwa's other bad crony

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Why NRZ electric trains disappeared

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zimbabwe sport's top earners

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Opposition leader vows to defend Chiredzi villagers

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Hypocrisy and more power inspired hypocrisy

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Illegal entry points a cause for concern

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

War vet feasts on Tyson's oranges

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

Man breaks into cop's car

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

MDC Alliance trio 'still traumatised'

6 hrs ago | 227 Views

Journalist arrested over lockdown

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Jitters over indefinite Covid-19 lockdown

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Late Sikhosana hailed as humble

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Churches defy lockdown, hold services at night

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Council yet to approve Egodini building plans

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Condoms, HIV testing for quarantined returnees

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Army generals pay tribute to national hero Masuku

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

End of road for private kombis

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

'Bulawayo water woes to ease by monthend'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Pondering the Post-Covid-19 world

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Constitutionalism versus Populism: A tale of the MDC-Alliane's dilemma

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Absolom Sikhosana declared national hero

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Schools to determine opening days'

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Government to install CCTVs in cities

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Fighting for nothing, living for anything

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mudzuri pleads for church, chiefs mediation into MDC fall-out

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

Leave us alone with our Mwonzora!

8 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Bindura man appeals for help after being assaulted by soldiers

18 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Chamisa's 20 MPs could jump ship and join the Thokozani Khupe-led group

20 hrs ago | 5705 Views

Mwonzora to recall dozens of Chamisa's MPs

20 hrs ago | 5468 Views

Mthuli Ncube to appeal High Court ruling on Exchange Control Directive

21 hrs ago | 1991 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days